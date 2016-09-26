Urban Meyer: Anthem protest has not come up with Buckeyes

"We certainly respect their rights as a citizen in this great country," Meyer said, "but that has not come up to me, and if it does, we'll have a chat about it."

When he started the protest, Kaepernick said, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Ohio State defensive linemen Tyquan Lewis said the players have had private conversations about the protest.

"You see guys doing it, but I don't really think it affects us in any type of way," Lewis said. "It's a great cause to protest, but I'm very biased about it. I don't get too deep into it. I just try to focus on the opponent coming up. Everybody has their own opinion. It's America. If that's how they want to express their opinion, why not?"

Quarterback J.T. Barrett said, "I don't see myself doing that, but if a teammate did that, I wouldn't have any problem with it at all. The main concept behind it is shedding light on an issue that's happening in our home, the United States. That's a real issue. That's all he's trying to do. This is happening, and we can change it. It takes everybody, too. That's the main thing he's trying to get at."

___

(c)2016 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.