Teams finish Week 5 with 5-4 mark

Already.

It has been a quick five weeks, but Week 5 saw some teams take some giant leaps forward, and some, a few steps back. Lets take a look at this week’s recap.

Ontario at Norwalk

The Truckers welcomed home Norwalk alumni from years past with a nice 34-14 Northern Ohio League victory over Ontario. The Truckers were able to move their record to 3-2 with the win and in the process, earn more wins than last season. It was also the first career win for sophomore quarterback Brandon Haraway who took over under center for the injured Trenten Morrow. Haraway threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns while running for 41 yards. But, the victory didn’t come without a loss. Senior Griffin Rinner, who piled up 107 receiving yards on just five receptions scoring once and had four carries for 60 yards and another TD, limped off the field before the half. He returned from the locker room with his right knee heavily iced. The senior suffered two ACL injuries to his left knee during his career and early signs show another ACL injury.

Though, the Truckers look to add another NOL victory next week at Tiffin Columbian.

New London at St. Paul

Whitney Field hosted its second homecoming in as many nights when St. Paul (5-0) welcomed New London (1-4) for the homecoming festivities. The Flyers proceeded to run away with a 56-0 victory. Many Flyers had impressive nights especially senior Colton Service who had four rushing scores in the first half and didn’t see the field in the second half. Service finished with a team-high 87 yards on the ground. Nick Lukasko completed 8-of-11 passes for 102 yards and a score. Junior Joey Catalano had two interceptions on defense and kicked seven extra points in the blowout win. The Flyers travel to Plymouth for some Friday night Firelands Conference football action.

New London saw an impressive effort from Jacob Molnar who had 90 yards rushing including a game-long 65 yard run to get the Wildcats in St. Paul territory. The Wildcats will look to get back on track next week hosting winless Western Reserve.

Monroeville at Mapleton

As much as the injury bug bit Norwalk, it may have bitten Monroeville harder. In the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 33-28 come-from-behind win at Mapleton, Monroeville senior workhorse Blake Anderson went down with what seemed like a leg injury and he had to be removed on a stretcher. The running back piled up 269 yards and four touchdowns on an eye-popping 36 carries. It was his 5-yard TD run that grabbed the Eagles the lead late in the fourth quarter. Senior Colten Millis ran the ball 20 times for 135 yards and one touchdown earning a player of the week nomination. The Eagles remain undefeated at 5-0 with South Central coming to town in Week 6. If Anderson cannot go, the Eagles will need the next-man-up mentality to keep the strong season going.

Edison at Vermilion

Senior Sam Stoll stole the show on Friday night for the Chargers in a convincing 54-13 win over Vermilion. He piled up an whopping 275 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Chargers remained undefeated at 5-0. He averaged 13 yards per carry and scored on runs of 1, 2, 5 and 74 yards. Quarterback Braden Ehrhardt chipped in 106 yards and two scores on 10 carries and Cody Scott had 76 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for the Chargers. Ehrhardt was also 8 of 11 passing for 94 yards, including a 5-yard scoring toss to Bryce Ostheimer.

Western Reserve at Crestview

The Roughriders are enduring a rough patch in the first half of the season after being shut out 40-0 at Crestview on Friday night. The loss drops them to 0-5. After last season’s 0-4 start, Western clawed back to finish 5-5; it will need that same fight if it would like to claim that record again. A trip to New London could be what the doctor ordered to fix the 2016 season for Western, although; New London wouldn’t mind getting back on track either.

Plymouth at South Central

It what could have been called the Game of the Week in the Reflector area, the South Central Trojans outlasted Plymouth in overtime 33-27. Aaron Lamoreaux had a breakout game throwing for 107 yards and adding 83 on the ground. The athletic quarterback a passing touchdown and two rushing scores including a 7-yard dash for the game winner in OT. The game was sent into OT when Plymouth kicker Austin Roblin uncorked a 42-yard field goal that split the uprights as time expired. It was his second field goal of the game. But, in OT, South Central intercepted a Plymouth pass and scored the walk-off touchdown to improve to 2-3 and drop Plymouth to 2-3.

Plymouth QB Kade Collins finished with 116 yards passing and a touchdown. The Big Red host St. Paul in Week 6 while South Central travels to Monroeville for a double dose of FC football.

Port Clinton at Willard

The Flashes are running into some stiff NOL competition lately and have dropped to 1-4 after a Week 1 win. They were shut out on Friday night by Port Clinton 35-0. Ethan Daub threw for 90 yard while Nick Cofer had seven receptions for 49 yards and Chad Buerger had three receptions for 38 yards. The Flashes host Shelby on Friday in a big rivalry matchup.

