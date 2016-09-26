OHSAA Football All-Session State Championship Tickets Now on Sale

All-session ticket books for the seven championship games in the club level, which are the chair-back seats on the west side of the stadium, are $105 each (includes all seven games) and also permit indoor access into the Huntington Club before, during and after each game. All-session reserved ticket books on the east side of the stadium, which don’t include indoor access, are $84 each (includes all seven games).

State championships all-session tickets are available online at http://go.osu.edu/OHSAAFBTix

Tickets can also be purchased at the Schottenstein Center box office or by calling 1-800-GOBUCKS.

Single game tickets will go on sale Nov. 22. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for $10 at the participating state finalist schools or at the Ohio Stadium ticket office before each game for $15 (club level) or $12 (reserved).

The 2014, 2015 and 2016 OHSAA football state championship games have been hosted by the Greater Columbus Sports Commission and The Ohio State University Department of Athletics. For more information on the championships, contact Brian Timm at the GCSC at btimm@columbussports.org or Tim Stried at the OHSAA at tstried@ohsaa.org.

The football state championship games return to Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2017 and 2018.

Details for parking and other activities related to the football state championship games will be announced throughout the fall.

During the playoffs, Divisions I, II, IV and VI will play on Friday nights at 7:30 p.m., while Divisions III, V and VII will play on Saturday nights at 7 p.m.

2016 Football State Championships Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 1, 7:30 PM – One Game (Division I, II, IV or VI – game selection TBD, see below)

Friday, Dec. 2, 10 AM, 3 PM, 8 PM – Three Games (Divisions I, II, IV or VI – order TBD, see below)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 AM, 3 PM, 8 PM – Three Games (Divisions III, V and VII – order TBD, see below)

The championship game time assignments for Divisions I, II, IV and VI will be announced on the OHSAA’s Twitter account at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, following the state semifinal games that night in those divisions. The game times for Divisions III, V and VII will be announced at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, following the state semifinal games in those divisions. The complete notes packet will be released on Sunday, Nov. 27.