Trojans hold off Big Red in OT

Despite leading 27-17 entering the fourth quarter after Aaron Lamoreaux found Josiah Wright for a 18-yard touchdown, South Central allowed a 10-point comeback that was anything but by the book.

First, with Plymouth backed up in their own territory, they had to punt the ball away. However, the ball was muffed by Cristiano Murphy and the Big Red were able to jump on it and take possession near midfield. Later that drive, Dylan Carroll gained 13 yards on a run, followed by a 14-yard rush by Seth Bailey, giving Plymouth a much-needed touchdown.

Down 27-24 with under seven minutes remaining in regulation, the Big Red still had a shot at it.

The defense responded and locked down the Trojans, forcing a punt. Plymouth took over inside their own 10-yard line and started driving down the field, getting huge runs from Carroll and Austin Nester to get the Big Red down into Trojan territory. However after failing to pick up a third-down conversion, Plymouth faced a fourth-and-5 situation.

To the Red and White kicker Austin Roblin, though, it was no problem.

Roblin nailed a 42-yard field goal to tie the game as time expired, forcing overtime.

The celebration on the Plymouth sidelines was short-lived, however, as quarterback Kade Collins was picked off by Lamoreaux.

Lamoreaux then finished the job on offense, by toting the ball six yards for the game-winning score.

“It was a really good win for us,” South Central coach Wayne Hinkle said. “We needed it. We kinda let one get away from us earlier in the year and last week we really just did not really show up. It was great to come back this week and play the way we did. We made too many mistakes, but I don’t want to take anything away from Plymouth. But we made too many mistakes and let them back in the game. We made too many mistakes at crucial times. But all of those are correctable.”

Lamoreaux put the Trojans on the board early in the second quarter on a one-yard run. Just four minutes later, he found Murphy for a 41-yard passing touchdown. Wright converted on both point-after attempts to put South Central up 14-3.

Murphy later returned a punt return for score, but it was called back due to a block in the back. He later got a second chance on a kickoff return and cashed it in for his second touchdown of the evening.

“We’re getting better every week offensively. We’ve got one kid that basically played offense the last few years for us,” he said.

“The rest of the kids are all new. They’re young, even the seniors are young because they haven’t played. But they are getting better every week. (Murphy) plays hard all the time. He doesn’t understand how good he can be. He returns a punt (for a TD) that gets called back, he returns a kickoff, he can do a lot of things for us. We just need to be able to give him the ball and he needs to make sure he’s ready for the ball all the time.

“But he’s a sophomore. The rule is for every sophomore you play, you’re going to lose a game. We’re playing about seven or eight sophomores out there. I don’t want to lose seven or eight games — they’ve got to grow up fast. We’ve got really good athletes they just have to understand that and go out and play,” Hinkle added.

Lamoreaux was 8 for 11 passing for 107 yards, while adding 83 yards on the ground.

Plymouth got on the board with a chip-shot field goal by Roblin early in the first quarter. In the second, Collins found Nester, who made a remarkable one-handed catch for a 70-yard score.

In the third quarter, Logan Myers had a 98-yard scoop-and-score after a Trojan fumble.

“Our kids played well at the end,” Big Red coach Mark Genders said. “They didn’t give up and kept fighting, putting themselves in a position for the win. But too many mistakes, too many things went wrong in the first half of the game and the third quarter. (South Central) deserved to win this game. We just didn’t play four quarters and that’s what happens when you don’t.”

Collins was 3 for 11 passing for 116 yards, while Bailey went 2 for 2 for 38 yards.

Bailey also led the Big Red with 68 yards rushing, as Carroll gained 65 and Nester 43.

“(Roblin) has been kicking great in practice. We had nothing but the most confidence in him with the wind at his back. That thing would’ve been good from 50,” Genders said.