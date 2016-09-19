Week 4 unkind to area squads

St. Paul 56, Western Reserve 21

The Flyers flirted with a running clock all night long. Finally, in the fourth quarter, they pushed the lead ahead enough. The Flyers used a balanced attack in their first Friday night game of the year. A 28-point second quarter was all St. Paul needed to claim the Firelands Conference opening victory. Colton Service had himself a night with 150 yards and three touchdowns earning him a player of the week nomination. Derek Gross added just 69 yards on the ground, but he found paydirt twice. Nick Lukasco added the passing game balance with 212 yards and two TDs. He also added an interception on defense.

The Roughriders were led by Colton Puder who contributed on all three WR scoring plays. He had just four receptions for 95 yards and two of them going for scores. He ended the evening with eight carries for 29 yards and his third score. Josh Fries had another work-horse type performance with 22 carries for 108 yards.

Monroeville 35, Plymouth 21

The Big Red had no answer for Monroeville’s Blake Anderson as he earned himself his second player of the week nomination. He torched Plymouth for 178 yards and a pair of scores. It wasn’t only Anderson doing the heavy lifting, however. Colton Millis joined in on the fun after Logan Benfer helped out last week. Millis had 70 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. After the Big Red jumped out to an early 7-0 first quarter lead, the Eagles went on a 28-0 run. Quarterback Adam Rogers added a TD strike to Logan Myers.

The Big Red saw a monster play from Kade Collins’ arm and Austin Nester’s legs. A pitch and catch went 75 yards to stop the run. Collins completed just two passes for 109 yards.

Edison 49, Oak Harbor 7

It was a touchdown party in Milan on Friday night, especially in the first half. The Chargers got on the board six times in the first 24 minutes. Sam Stoll stepped in and showed his versatility on both sides of the ball. He ran the ball eight times for 44 yards and a score while adding two interceptions on defense and scoring a defensive TD. Braden Ehrhardt showed why he is a dynamic player throwing for three scores in the first half. The Chargers seem to be in prime form as Week 5 approaches.

Shelby 29, Norwalk 15

The Truckers played a near flawless first half on Friday night and really put a scare into one of the Northern Ohio League’s best teams, Shelby. With a 15-15 tie, Norwalk seemed to be poised to take the Whippets to the brink, even with the loss of Trenten Morrow. Morrow went down early in the first quarter and saw Brandon Harraway step in under center. The sophomore played well after being called upon throwing for 212 yards and a TD while running for 76 yards and another score. He added an interception on defense for a stellar all-around performance. Blake Obringer was his — and just about everybody’s — favorite receiver. He caught six balls for 112 yards and a score. The truckers picked off Shelby QB Brennan Armstrong twice on the evening. The Truckers host Ontario for homecoming week in Week 5.

Crestview 49, South Central 7

The Trojans couldn’t get much going on Friday when they traveled to Crestview. The Cougars jumped out to a 42-0 lead before the Trojans could get on the board. South Central will look to get back on track on Friday when the Trojans host Plymouth in the annual rivalry game.

Sandusky 64, Willard 12

Ethan Daub’s 260 yards and two touchdowns were not enough to keep the Flashes in their NOL contest against Sandusky. Nick Cofer caught a 42-yard pass while Josh Buerger went 55 yards for the TD and the last Willard score. The Streaks were just too much for Willard in the NOL opener.

Mapleton 56, New London 30

The Mounties and Wildcats kicked off the FC season and saw Mapleton score 42-unanswered points in the win. Trailing 42-0, New London got on the scoreboard just before the half and came out of the locker room and won the second half. Dane Mathews had himself a night throwing the football trowing for 168 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite receiver was Jacob Molnar who caught four balls for 150 yards and a score.

