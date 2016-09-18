Browns disappear in loss to Ravens

It looked like it was going to be a complete blowout early in the first quarters when rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman reeled in his first two touchdown receptions of his career and Isaiah Crowell broke free for an 85-yard TD run — the longest of his career. All that in the first 11 minutes of the ballgame.

I found myself asking if this was real life. I asked my wife to pinch me countless times to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. Then, after Coleman’s second touchdown grab, I — or the Browns — woke up.

Again, the Ravens used a blocked field goal to beat the Browns. This time, it was a blocked extra point returned for two points. But wait, the Browns still head the lead 20-2 at that point in the first quarter. But that block was the turning point of the game. The Ravens grabbed all of the momentum and Cleveland started making the mistakes.

What happened then was 25-unanswered points by way of Joe Flacco and Co. handing the Browns another head-scratching loss. The Browns still had a chance to win with the ball and just over two minutes remaining. Josh McCown found Terrelle Pryor at the 10-yard line and what followed will go down as one of the worst calls I have ever seen.

Pryor flipped the ball after the catch, much like the way Steve Smith Sr. did all day long, and the ball made contact with a Ravens defender resulting in a game-changing taunting call. Ultimately, it led to a Browns interception and loss.

But, as much as I would love to blame the officials for this one, I can’t put all of the blame there. The Browns had a 20-point lead — again a 20-point lead — in the FIRST QUARTER!

They let that slip away.

That is the reason another L goes in that dreaded column. Let’s take a look at some of the top headlines.

McCown earns respect

If there is one thing I learned about Josh McCown on Sunday, it was he deserves every Browns fan’s respect. Playing with an offensive line that is about as protective as a poodle with a fear of humans, McCown kept taking hit after hit and each time he would get back up and continue to play. He had to take a trip to the locker room and made sure he was back before the next series.

He wants to be the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns; not something you can say about many quarterbacks. He deserves to be the starting quarterback even with his two interceptions. He threw for 260 yards and two scores. Most importantly, he led by example and wouldn’t let his teammates see his weakness.

Welcome back Joe Haden

The star cornerback seemed more like a spectator last week, but in Week 2, he proved he is still elite. A play after being called for a questionable holding call, Haden leaped up and picked off a Flacco pass in the end zone to keep the Ravens from taking the lead earlier. He added a pick earlier in the contest for his second career 2-interception game.

Cam Erving strikes again

If that line looks familiar, it is because I said it last week. Erving continues to make costly mistakes and this week was no different. As McCown scrambled on a third and long play, Erving took off downfield looking for a block. McCown uncorked a pass that landed in a receiver’s hands some how, but the play was called back because of an illegal man downfield. You guessed it, Cam Erving.

Feed the Crow

Crowell broke free for 85 yards on a single play. He ended up with 133 yards on the ground and the Browns proved they could run the ball against the Ravens much-hyped front-7.

Cool-man Coleman

Coleman finished with 109 yards receiving on five receptions and two scores. He has Browns fans — and quarterbacks — licking their chops when Josh Gordon returns.

The Browns are back at in on next Sunday at Miami. After wearing my Haden jersey last week and Kosar jersey this week, I am starting to run out of jerseys to wear with hopes of bringing a win. Cribbs up next.

Jake Furr is the Sports Editor at the Norwalk Reflector. He will be writing a weekly Browns column after each game. To connect with him, email him at jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or follow him on Twitter at @JakeFurr11.