On your marks, conference play begins

Sure the first three weeks of the season were important and had plenty of implications, but Week 4 is conference week. Teams from the Firelands Conference, Northern Ohio League and Sandusky Bay Conference are at the starting line and Friday night, the starting gun will go off. Who will win the league race? Let’s start by taking a look at this week’s matchups.

Shelby (3-0) at Norwalk (2-1)

The Truckers have already matched their win total from a 2015 season that featured a ton of youth. Their 2-1 mark proves they have grown up. A tough test awaits the Truckers in Friday’s NOL opener. The 3-0 Shelby Whippets and their strong-armed quarterback Brennan Armstrong pay a visit to Whitney Field. The Norwalk defense put on a clinic last week at Lexington. It will need a repeat performance on Friday

Player to watch: QB Trenen Morrow and his favorite target, Blake Obringer, will get theirs. But a major X-factor will be how well the Truckers can move the ball in the run game. The Raymore brothers, Rashod and Trevon, will be asked to carry the load on Friday. If they can convert on 3rd-and-short situations, the Truckers could control the tempo and ultimately the time of possession.

St. Paul (3-0) at Western Reserve (0-3)

This isn’t the hyped up matchup of the glory days. Western has stumbled out of the gates early while the Flyers picked up without missing a beat despite having a roster full of young players. The Roughriders began the season 0-4 last year only to finish 5-5 and take second place in the FC. Western will hope to break the trend at home.

Players to watch: It seems every game, the Flyers get a big performance out of someone different. Derek Gross already has two 200-yard rushing games and QB Nick Lukasko turned in a 4-passing TD performance in Week 2. But this week, how well the Flyer do will depend on Owen Starcher and Colton Service. Both are threats to piece together a break out game at any moment. For Western, The combo of Matt Perkins and Colton Puder will determine how well the Roughriders hang into this one. Both are game-changing talents and need to have the game of their lives on Friday night.

Monroeville (3-0) at Plymouth (2-1)

This one may be the game of the week in the FC. Two of the Top 3 teams in the conference will battle it out on Plymouth’s new football field. With last year’s 28-20 thrilling finish, Eagle and Big Red fans could be in for another doozy. Plymouth put on an impressive rush defensive game last week against Willard and the Eagles are a run dominated team. It could get very physical on Friday night.

Players to watch: Monroeville’s Blake Anderson is as good a running back as there is in the area. But the emergence of Logan Benfer — this week’s Reflector player of the week — helped the Eagles beat Margaretta. If both of these speedsters have a good game, it could mean trouble. For Plymouth, Seth Bailey and Jarred Stein are a great linebacking combo that loves to hit. How well the Big Red can control the line of scrimmage will reflect on the outcome.

Oak Harbor (2-1) at Edison (3-0)

The Chargers couldn’t be more happy with the start to the 2016 campaign. Especially after the amount of talent they lost from last year. They come into SBC play with the ability to control they own destiny. But it won’t be an easy road ahead. Oak Harbor is no cake walk and Jim Hall likely has his Chargers extra prepared for this matchup.

Player to watch: With Braden Ehrhardt taking over at QB and doing a fine job, this will be his first SBC game as the starter. With three impressive starts, his play on Friday night could set the tone for the Changers. And with weapons like Sam Stoll, he could set that tone early and often.

Mapleton (1-2) at New London (1-2)

The Wildcats couldn’t be more happy to be coming home. After winning their season and home-opener, New London has dropped two in a row. It is always fun when the Wildcats and Mounties gear up for battle and with it being the FC opener for both squads, expect emotions to run high and both teams to pull out all the stops to get back to .500.

Player to watch: Dane Mathews and Jacob Molnar will get their yards and touchdowns, but the Wildcats need another weapon to step up. Last week, Jake Gerlak broke the 100-yard mark in receiving yards. This week, Joe Sowder could be the X-factor. In Week 1, he single handedly got the Wildcats in scoring position and ultimately the win against Oberlin. Another solid performance from him, and NL could be looking at 2-2.

South Central (1-2) at Crestview (2-1)

The Trojans got the monkey off of their backs with a win over Crestline last week — their first of the season. Friday, they have to make the trip to Crestview for the FC opener. It is a big game for both teams as the Trojans would not like to begin the season 1-3 and the Cougars want to make a run at an FC crown and a 2-2 start would derail that pretty quick.

Player to watch: Aaron Lamoreaux had a breakout performance last week against Crestline at QB. He pieced together an impressive stat line of 21 for 35 with 216 yards and a touchdown. His athleticism and ability to throw the ball will be the X-factor Friday night. With receivers like Josh Bonet and brother Ben, It is likely the Trojans will be airing the ball out more often than not.

Sandusky (3-0) at Willard (1-2)

A game against the Streaks is the last thing Willard needs right now. After a Week 1 win over Margaretta that saw the Flashes sling the ball all over the field, Willard has dropped their last two games. Sandusky is rolling in undefeated and ready to make a run at the last NOL title. But the Flashes are at home. Crazy things happen on a team’s home turf.

Player to watch: Keep an eye on QB Ethan Daub. He throw the ball well in Week 1, but was bitten by the interception bug the past two weeks. Look for him to get the pass game going early to rebuild that confidence. Josh Buerger and Nick Cofer are dangerous weapons on the outside. If the Flashes can connect on some big plays, they could shock the Streaks.

