Forbes: Dallas Cowboys more valuable than Bengals, Browns combined

The magazine estimates Jerry Jones' team is worth $4.2 billion despite annually being one of the most disappointing squads on the field.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals ($1.675 billion) check in at No. 30 on the list, three spots behind the Cleveland Browns ($1.85 billion).

The combined value of Ohio's two NFL teams, one of which has made the playoffs five years in a row while the other has one of the strongest nationwide fanbases in the league, is more than half a billion dollars less than that of America's Team.

The most valuable team in the AFC North is the former Browns as the Baltimore Ravens ($2.3 billion) rank 14th, one spot ahead of the Steelers ($2.25 billion).

In case you needed another reminder money can't buy happiness...

