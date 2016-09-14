Benfer, MacFarland named Player of the Week

The fall sports Player of the Week is Norwalk’s Cara MacFarland. The senior tallied 27 kills, 21 digs and 10 points in two Norwalk victories over Bellevue and Willard last week.

Logan Benfer, of Monroeville, had five carries for 129 yards and a pair of TDs in a 28-16 win over Margaretta, earning the football Player of the Week honor.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. To vote, visit: norwalkreflector.com/playeroftheweek.