Teams perform well with conference game looming

A 6-3 mark with two games featuring area schools facing off against each other means the rest of the area took care of business. Just in time for conference games to pick up and must-win games become a weekly idea.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back at Week 3.

Norwalk 9, Lexington 7

No, that is not a baseball score. A safety was the difference on Friday night when the Truckers picked up an impressive defensive win over Lexington on the Minutemen’s home turf. It was the second win of the season for Norwalk equalling last year’s total. Although it was a rough offensive outing, Norwalk relied on its defense and boy did it pay off. After a perfect Griffin Rinner punt, Lexington was pinned at the 4-yard line and the Trucker defense forced a safety on the very next play. It was the difference maker. Blake Obringer’s interception turned into six points when Trenton Morrow scored for the Truckers’ lone touchdown. With a 9-0 lead at halftime, the Trucker defense preserved the lead for the win. Norwalk opens Northern Ohio League play this week hosting Shelby.

St. Paul 24, Calvert 19

Saturdays have not been kind to the St. Paul Flyers in the early going. Not because of the outcome on the scoreboard — they are enjoying that — but the weather has caused them to go into a lightening delay two out of the last three weeks. Thats OK though, head coach John Livengood doesn’t mind waiting around as long as the Flyers can put another W in the column. The Flyers ran all over the Senecas on Saturday and opened a 17-point lead, but saw Calvert gain momentum and strike quickly making it a ball game. Tyler Cunningham and Owen Moffit teamed up for a late sack preserving the win. Offensively, the Flyers relied on the strong legs of Colton Service and Derek Gross. They combined for 254 yards rushing while Gross had 202 and a touchdown. St. Paul begins Firelands Conference play on Friday traveling to 0-3 Western Reserve. Hopefully the lightening will stay away since it is not a Saturday game.

Monroeville 28, Margaretta 16

The Eagles may have the most momentum heading into FC play after holding off a feisty Margaretta squad. They improved to 3-0 heading into next week’s matchup with Plymouth. When it comes to Monroeville, fans can expect a run dominated game. And they can expect Blake Anderson to get his, which he did to the tune of 89 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. But the Eagles faithful were treated to an explosive performance by Logan Benfer. The speedster carried the football just five times and piled up 122 yards and two TDs. He had scoring runs of 73 and 41 yards. More weapons for Monroeville could spell trouble for FC teams moving forward. It sure made things difficult for Margaretta.

Edison 49, Western Reserve 14

Things have started rough for Western Reserve with an 0-3 start, but Edison is enjoying life on the other side with a 3-0 beginning. Friday was a lay up for the Chargers en rout to a clock-rolling win. The score may seem like the Edison offense had a day, but it was the defense that really raised eyebrows. Edison allowed Western to run just 27 plays for 51 total yards before the fourth quarter. Cas Mastropaolo finished off the Edison scoring with an 86-yard kickoff return. Colton Puder added the lone highlight for the Roughriders with a 59-yard scamper for a TD.

Plymouth 37, Willard 20

The Plymouth Big Red came out on a mission to be more physical, and that seemed to be the difference maker in Friday night’s win over back-yard rival Willard. As Willard tried to spread the Big Red defense out and run the ball against the front seven, Plymouth’s linebackers stepped up and helped the Big Red pitch a first-half shutout. Willard got on the board during the first drive of the second half to really make it a game, but Plymouth answered back with back-to-back scoring drives. Ethan Daub started throwing the ball late for Willard and he accounted for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and one more that was called back. On the other side, quarterback play was just as impressive as sophomore Kade Collins accounted for three touchdowns. Willard hosts Sandusky to begin NOL play and Plymouth hosts Monroeville kicking off the FC season.

South Central 26, Crestline 21

There was no place like home for the Trojans on Friday. South Central picked up its first win of the season during its home opener against Crestline. Though, things got interesting. A late Josh Bonet interception helped the Trojans walk away with the win. Aaron Lamoreaux had a breakout performance at quarterback going 21 for 35 with 216 yards and a touchdown. Bonet was on the receiving end of 10 of those passes and piled up 104 yards. Marcus McCormack added 125 yards on the ground on 13 carries. The Trojans travel to Crestview to open up FC play.

Wellington 62, New London 44

Although the score may not have come out in New London’s favor, it didn't stop some impressive individual performances. Dane Mathews collected touchdowns better than any quarterback in the area with five through the air. He added 273 yards on 14 of 31 passing. Jake Gerlak was on the receiving end of six of those passes and added 101 yards with a score. Billy Woodmancy caught two passes, both for TDs for 62 yards. Jacob Molnar had a receiving TD and a rushing TD running for 129 yards on 17 carries. The wildcats will look to build off of those individual performances in their FC opener against Mapleton on Friday.

