RGIII injury potentially serious

Peter Schrager, a senior national writer for FoxSports.com, was the first to break the news. According to his source, Griffin III is hurt and could be out a while. According to an updated report, Griffin III has been placed on injured reserve and is “expected to miss an extended period of time.”

Griffin III is the Browns 25th starting quarterback since the return in 1999. Josh McCown is expected to start at QB for the home-opener against the Baltimore Ravens. He has started eight games in a Browns uniform. In 2015, he averaged 263.6 yards per game with 12 TD, 4 INT and a 63.7 completion percentage.

More updates when they are made available.