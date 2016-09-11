Browns show little fight in loss

This time it was at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles and No. 2 draft pick Carson Wentz who the Browns decided wasn't good enough to pick and traded their draft position in April’s draft. The Eagles handed Cleveland a 29-10 beatdown.

In what many Browns fans thought was a very winnable game quickly showed just what the Browns have to offer this season. It isn't going to be pretty ladies and gentlemen.

Usually, I am one of those Browns optimists. I always think this year is the year. But unfortunately, I can't do it this season. The mixture of no pass pressure mixed with no pass blocking has 2016 looking to be a very long season for Browns fans, but hey, we are getting used to it right?

The problem on Sunday was not that the Eagles were that good. The Browns just did nothing to get them uncomfortable. A rookie QB had all day to throw the football and that he did — to the tune of 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He had zero pressure, thanks to a lot of youth on the defensive line.

His receivers were wide open. The secondary had no answer. Joe Haden’s return from offseason surgery showed he had a lot of rust on his cleats. He was burned badly by Nelson Agholor for 35 yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The Browns were still alive trailing 13-10 early in the third quarter and seemed to have the momentum after their first drive of the half saw points go on the board. Then Cam Erving happened. The new center who took over for All-Pro Alex Mack sailed a snap over Robert Griffin III’s head from 20 yards out and through the back of the end zone for a safety. It seemed to be another, “only the Browns” moment when a safety from 20 yards away happens.

The Eagles scored on the very next drive for a 9-point swing and ultimately taking all of the wind out of the Browns’ sails.

There were a couple of bright spots for Cleveland, however; with Terrelle Pryor making some big plays including an athletic, jump-over-the-defender catch that set the Browns up for their only touchdown of the game. Isaiah Crowell took it in from three yards out midway through the second quarter. Pryor finished with three catches for 68 yards.

The other bright spot was rookie defensive end Carl Nassib. He was all over the field and showed a positive future for the Browns at the position. He had three solo tackles, a sack and two pass deflections in which after his first he gave the Mutombo finger wag.

That was about all I could find on the positive end. RGIII looked like a quarterback who hasn't played in a year, Crowell didn't find much running room until the end of the game and the offensive line proved that fans should worry more than they already do.

New head coach Hugh Jackson seemed to be trying a little too hard in Week 1 with his trick plays and untimely fake punt call that fooled no one. Hopefully he just sticks to the basics and finds a way to get the ball moving.

Usually after a loss, I decide to switch up my game-day jersey for the following week — yes, I was one of those idiots who bought a Johnny Manziel jersey — but after Paul Kruger’s release, I only have two jerseys left in commission, a free orange Joe Haden jersey and an old school Bernie Kosar. Let’s hope the Bernie jersey can bring the Browns some magic next week against the Ravens.

Though, I am not sure if there is enough magic out there to turn this into a successful season. Maybe Cleveland should trade for the Eagles’ long snapper John Doran — a finalist on America’s Got Talent for his magician ability.

Week 2 brings on the Ravens who beat Buffalo 13-7. If the Browns want any chance of winning that game, they must figure out a way to put some pressure on Joe Flacco. The secondary has to be better, the offensive and defensive line has to be better, receivers cannot drop balls, running backs have to find running lanes, RGIII needs to be more efficient and the coaching staff/play calling has to improve.

Did I miss anything?

Jake Furr if the Sports Editor at the Norwalk Reflector. Connect with him through email at jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or through Twitter at @JakeFurr11