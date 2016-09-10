South Central gets first win of year

After a stalemate of a first half, the Trojans came away with the win to improve to 1-2 on the young season.

After Tycen Cooper intercepted a Crestline pass and returned it to the 1-yard line, Aaron Lamoreaux pounded it in to take a 14-0 lead. They Trojans quickly saw that lead disappear by halftime as the ballgame was tied at 14 all.

“Our kids don’t quit,” said veteran coach Wayne Hinkle told the Ashland Times-Gazette after the game. “Crestline played hard but we got that late fumble followed by a good run by Marcus (McCormack) and that was the ball game.”

Down 21-20 with four minutes remaining on the game clock, the Trojans took advantage of an errant Crestline pass grabbed by Josh Bonet and two plays later McCormack sprinted 39 yards to the end zone with 3:19 left.

Penalties hampered the Trojans in the middle quarters. They were flagged 9 times for 115 yards.

Crestline sustained a scoring drive in the final quarter capped by a 12 yard run by J.R. Wolfe and the Bulldogs owned a 21-14 lead with 9:21 left in the game. Four minutes later McCormack completed a scoring drive with an 18 yard run.

The Bulldogs needed only to sustain a drive to run out the clock but they couldn’t finish it when a host of South Central defenders caused a fumble that was recovered by Jason Hale.

South Central needed only three plays to score when McCormack posted his 39 yarder to gain the final winning margin. Crestline’s attempt to score in the final minutes was stopped when Bonet intercepted another pass and South Central ran out the clock.

McCormack had 13 carries for 125 yards and a pair of TDs.

While the Trojans as a team rushed for 160 yards, they gained more than 200 stripes via the airways as Lamoreaux was 21-of-35 for 216 yards.

South Central begins Firelands Conference play Friday night at Ashland Crestview.

* * *

South Central 14 0 0 12 - 26

Crestline 0 14 0 7 - 21

First Quarter

SC – Jason Hale 11 pass from Aaron Lamoreaux (Marcus McCormack kick), 2:19.

SC – Lamoreaux 2 run (McCormack kick), 2:00.

Second Quarter

C – Triplett 8 pass fro J. R. Wolfe (kick blocked), 5:55.

C – Triplett 93 pass from Wolfe (Ty Clark pass from Wolfe), :59.

Fourth Quarter

C – Wolfe 12 run (Wolfe kick), 9:21.

SC – McCormack 18 run (kick failed), 5:20.

SC – McCormack 39 run (run failed), 3:31.

SC C

First downs 14 11

Rushes-yards 26-160 33-101

Passing 216 225

Comp-Att-Int 21-35-0 8-23-3

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2

Penalties-Yards 9-115 6-70

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING – South Central, McCormack 13-125. Crestline, Clark 14-46.

PASSING – South Central, A. Lamoreaux21-35-1-216. Crestline, Wolfe 8-23-3-225.

RECEIVING – South Central, Bonet 10-104. Crestline, Triplett 4-130.