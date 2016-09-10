Monroeville undefeated after outlasting Margaretta

And by the time the scoreboard hit all zeroes, the Eagles improved to 3-0 in a non-league win, 28-16, over the Margaretta Polar Bears (1-2).

“It’s kind surreal right now. I’m really happy for the kids,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said about being undefeated.

“We came out and played good defense tonight. Out defense played lights out. We bent, but we didn’t break,” he added.

The Eagles got out to an early lead when Blake Anderson took 30-yard run to paydirt. Ryan Watt’s extra point made it 7-0 with 7:36 in the first quarter.

Anderson ended the night with 89 yards on 17 carries and the TD. His score capped off a five-play, 64-yard drive.

Margaretta had its only lead of the game after a 25-yard TD reception by Noah Hilton from quarterback Nick Leibacher. The two-point conversion was good and the Polar Bears were up 8-7 with 11:53 in the second quarter.

The TD pass benefitted from Angelo Frias blocking a Monroeville punt at the Eagles’ 30-yard line.

“I liked our effort. This is the (second) week in a row we shot ourselves in the foot (and) continued to make mistakes that cost us ballgames. Tonight was no different,” Margaretta coach Andy Zuk said.

“Monroeville is a well-coached team in that they don’t make mistakes; they make you beat them,” he added.

Zuk has been’t been pleased with the struggling punting and kicking game. He said his team has practiced that much more than in other program in which he’s been involved, but “we are not seeing results on Friday night.”

“We have to eliminate those mistakes,” Zuk added.

Monroeville took a 15-8 lead into halftime after Logan Benfer ran the ball 73 yards into the end zone and QB Adam Rogers ran in the two-pointer. Benfer opened up the second-half scoring with a 41-yard gallop to make it 22-8 with 9:08 in the third quarter.

Benfer had five carries for 122 yards and the two TDs.

With 6:39 in the third quarter, Margaretta running back Logan Graffin had a 35-yard TD run. The Polar Bears converted the two-pointer, but the Eagles led 22-16.

Graffin carried the ball 32 times for 187 yards and the score.

“He’s a really good running back,” said Stecher, whose Monroeville defense focused on stopping Graffin as much as possible. “He reads the cutback so well; it’s so hard to defend.”

The final Monroeville score came with 1:13 in the third quarter.

Conar Burns returned a blocked Margaretta punt 30 yards for a TD. The two-point conversion failed and the Eagles ended the night with a 28-16 victory.

“Our kids fought through the third and fourth quarter,” Stecher said.

Monroeville plays Firelands Conference rival Plymouth (2-1) in an away game Friday.

“Plymouth is always tough,” Stecher said. “They’ll be ready to come out and sock us in the mouth.”

Margaretta goes to Fremont St. Joe in a Sandusky Bay Confernce game Sept. 17.

