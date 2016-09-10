Edison gets defensive in win 49-14 over Western Reserve

In fact, it was the Edison defense teaching the lesson, completely shutting down Western Reserve for three quarters in a 49-14 victory Friday night.

"I think that's probably the best we've seen the defense play as a group," Chargers coach Jim Hall said. "I thought we did a nice job of controlling them with our defensive front. And we had guys running to the ball behind them."

Edison (3-0) limited Western to just 27 offense plays, 51 yards total offense and one first down in the first half. The Riders got their second first down on a penalty in third quarter, but only ran five plays for minus 5 yards.

In the meantime, special team issues for Western and the Charger defense set up Edison throughout the first round three quarters.

The Chargers took advantage of a 9-yard punt to open the scoring with a 5-play drive that was capped by an 8-yard Braden Ehrhardt touchdown run. Ehrhardt scored again on a 7-guard run early in the second quarter, set up by a 26-yard Sam Stoll punt return.

The two special-teams issues left Western coach Mike Stoll with a choice the next two times he faced a fourth-down play.

"I didn't punt there a couple of times figuring we weren't getting a lot of yards on our punts so we might as well try to get the first downs," Mike Stoll said. "But we didn't knock them off the ball enough.

"Their defense is tough and we knew that coming in. We knew we had to get first downs and keep the chains moving to keep the ball away from them."

Sam Stoll rushed for touchdowns after both failed fourth-down attempts, going 26 yards for the first score and the final two on the second.

The Chargers got one more chance with the ball and marched 55-yards in nine plays, scoring with 22 seconds left when Sam Stoll rambled 13 yards to the end zone with an Ehrhardt pass.

James Hill went 7-for-7 in extra point attempts to give Edison a 35-0 halftime lead.

"To give us the ball on a short field because we got stops made a big difference," Hall said.

Edison pushed its lead to 42-0 on a 2-yard Alex Neuberger run on the opening drive of the third quarter and then began to substitute freely.

Western finally got on the scoreboard on a 6-yard Josh Fries run with 9:05 left to play, only to have Cas Mastropaolo take the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for the final Edison score.

Colton Puder broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth to end the scoring.

"Offensively, we didn't get it done," Mike Stoll said. "I thought our defense played its best game of the year, but we did give them short fields to work with."

"The bottom line is our kids played a good game," Hall said. "They came out aggressive and I'm really proud of them."

Offensive output: Sam Stoll led the Edison ground game with 65 yards on 10 carries, while Ehrhardt rushed for 40 yards and was 7 of 13 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Ostheimer hauled in three passes for 60 yards and Brady Patterson had three catches for 58 yards.

Defensive dominance: Western Reserve finished the night with 153 yards on the ground and 25 through the air, but 111 came in the fourth quarter.

When nothing goes right: Western had a tough first half, but even the fumbles bounced Edison's way. Ehrhardt recovered his own fumble at the Rider 2, despite most of the Western players signaling the ball was theirs. Stoll scored on the next play to push the Charger lead to 28-0.

Next up: Edison opens Sandusky Bay Conference play next Friday with its third straight home game, hosting Oak Harbor. Western Reserve is also at home next Friday, opening Firelands Conference action against Norwalk St. Paul.