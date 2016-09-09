Truckers' D comes up big in close win

The Truckers’ defense came up big, not allowing an offensive score in Friday’s 9-7 win against the Minutemen.

Coming into the matchup, each team held records of 1-1. Now with the win, Norwalk moves to 2-1 on the season — equaling the total number of wins a year ago.

Despite not being able to get the offense to click, the Truckers were able to score first, thanks to a Griffin Rinner punt that pinned Lexington back at its own 4-yard line.

On the very next play, the Truckers were able to push through the line and catch the Minutemen inside the end zone for a safety with 3:56 left in the first quarter.

Leading 2-0, Norwalk’s Blake Obringer was able to return the ensuing kickoff to the Lexington 32-yard line, but the Truckers were unable to get a first down.

Midway through the second quarter, Rinner lined up for a chip-shot field goal, but a botched snap resulted in the Minutemen taking possession at their own 2-yard line.

Not to worry, though, as a few minutes later, the Truckers once again had the ball deep in Lexington territory — thanks to an Obringer interception.

Norwalk quarterback Trenten Morrow dove into the end zone to lengthen the lead.

At halftime, the Truckers held a 9-0 advantage.

Lexington’s only score came early in the third quarter, when a fumbled snap by Norwalk was recovered by the Minutemen in the end zone.

“I thought our defense was outstanding tonight,” Trucker coach Chris MacFarland said. "Our coaches did a great job preparing them. The kids listened and they executed tonight. I really was very proud of our defensive staff and our defense with the way they played.”

Rinner, who was able to pin the Minutemen inside their own 5-yard line twice on spectacular punts, also sealed the game with an interception as the second ticked away.

"That’s why I think he’s one of the best punters in the area. He’s going to have a chance to play at the next level hopefully. He works very hard at his skill. I think that when you work that hard good things pay off. Long-snapper Andrew Ehrenberg did a great job, our gunners got down and we made plays. Defense and special teams can win a lot of football games — especially in a game like tonight when your offense is not clicking,” MacFarland said.

"We’ve seen them earlier in the season and we played them last year. They’ve got great athletes. It was nice for us to come out and match that level and play 9-0 football until we give them the touchdown on the fumble back there. We had a chance to shut that offense out. I’m very proud of what they did tonight.

MacFarland said that the Minutemen defense was too aggressive for the offense to get any kind of rhythm going.

"They load the box and come at you. We’re not as big up front — but we have good kids up there that will move well. They just hammered us inside. We knew that was coming, so we wanted to throw the ball a little bit more. However, it’s hard to chuck the ball around when you only have a two-point lead with eight minutes to go. We had to just grind it and we did. We got a couple key first downs at the end, even though we probably didn’t have a first down running all game. We picked those up down here and that really was important.”

The real test comes next week, as the Truckers will open Northern Ohio League play as they take on the Shelby Whippets.

"If we can get our offense to keep grinding, I think we can really have some fun this year.”