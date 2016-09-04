Logan Greszler | Buckeyes' offense has bright future

It was their first game after losing workhorse running back Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, but they sure didn’t need him.

In case you missed it, the Buckeyes romped Bowling Green (as was expected) 77-10 on Saturday.

But it was the manner in how the Bucks did it that left many shocked — myself included.

The game may not have started out great when J.T. Barrett threw a pick-six to BGSU’s Brandon Harris. Harris returned the ball 63-yards for the score.

After that, however, the Buckeyes put on a show in front of 107,193.

That show consisted of 776 total yards of offense — a new school record. Barrett threw six touchdown passes, equaling his career high in a game, which is also a school record.

Hybrid back Curtis Samuel also did a nice job filling in for Braxton Miller. Samuel amassed 261 all-purpose yards (177 receiving and 84 rushing).

“I knew the coaches were going to get the ball to me” Samuel said, “but it was up to me to be dynamic out there and just do what I’m supposed to do. I thought I had an OK game, some spots I thought I could’ve played better. Just reading my blocks better, I feel like I let some slip away.”

True freshman tailback Mike Weber rushed for 136 in his debut.

“Mike Weber had a very good day,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “And Curtis Samuel, you know, if I get — 177, almost 300 yards by himself which is — he's a tremendous talent and it was great to see him have some success.”

Another impressive stat for the Bucks was that five of the first six touchdowns came from beyond redzone. That goes to show how explosive the offense can be. Hopefully we’ll see more of that down the road.

The defense played just as well, allowing just a field goal.

Malik Hooker recorded his first interception of his career — a remarkable bobbling catch as he came to the ground. Hooker later picked off another pass setting up the Bucks for a score.

Rodjay Burns also had an interception returned for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The worst part of Saturday’s game came in the first quarter when defensive end Tracy Sprinke left the game with an injury.

“Patella tendon injury is what they're telling me, which is not good. It's a surgery and a season-ending is what I've been told. We'll update further as we know more. And that's the worst part of this darned game is when a guy gets hurt, especially a guy like that who has committed so much to this team and program,” Meyer said.

Despite all the hype that came after the game, you have to remember that this is just one game. A game against a MAC school at that. The real test will come soon enough.

“Well, it's one game. Let's chat in about four weeks now see how we're doing. We have very good personnel. They played well. Let's go back. Let's not put the cart before the horse and start anointing anyone. They played pretty good. Other than that, we'll watch film. I'll get to you on Monday and tell you really how they played.

“I feel good like most Buckeyes do right now, because a lot of these kids touching the ball, I could see people going through their programs saying: Who was that again?

“The one thing about it — careers are made here and legends are born. I tell the players that all the time. Ohio State is different, man. You start making plays and all of a sudden people know who you are at the national level. Fight to make plays, because there's a guy behind you who is going to try to take your spot,” Meyer said.

Overall, this is just what the doctor ordered. The Buckeyes needed to start the season and build confidence after losing a star-studded cast from a year ago.