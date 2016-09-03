Lukasko, Flyers rout Streaks

A traditional ground-and-pound football team, the Flyers found success through the air in their 42-3 victory over Fremont St. Joseph. Success meaning four touchdowns from the right arm of junior Nick Lukasko. Even though, it took a little adjusting.

“We couldn't get the run game going early and that is a credit to St. Joe’s,” Livengood said. “They stacked the box and I mean they had 11 guys in there. It was stacked tight. We expected that to a certain degree, but they changed up their alignments a lot from last week. The pass game really responded. Nick did a nice job distributing it around and getting some scores for us in the second quarters. We made some adjustments at halftime with the run game and the kids did a nice job in the second half.”

The Flyers couldn't get much on with the ground game piling up just 58 yards in the first half, but Lukasko was there to save the day. He threw for all four of his touchdowns in the first half. He tossed scores for 43, 40, 31 and 20 yards. He found Paul Pearce for the first score of the game on a 43-yarder. He then looked at his dynamic running back, Derek Gross, for some comfort. Gross caught the remaining three touchdowns on screen and dump passes.

“My line blocked well for me and gave me a lot of time,” Lukasko said. “My receivers made a lot of plays. It is great to have (Gross). He does a lot and you can tell there isn't much of a hole there but he will just make one and take it. He is great at making people miss and finding the end zone.”

Thane Crabbs made the move from guard to fullback and found pay dirt twice in the second half on runs of one and three yards to roundup the Flyers scoring attack.

Livengood was excited to see his quarterback and young backs perform at a high level.

“One of the things I am happy with along with Nick and Paul (Pearce), our line picked things up and our young backs ran the ball,” Livengood said. “I like how Thane Crabbs was able to come in and run it. I thought Noah Good and Joey Catalano had some nice runs. Getting those young backs in there was huge.”

Before the offense was able to click, the defense took care of business. Though it gave up some big plays and 168 yards through the air, the Flyers picked off the Streaks three times, Good, Aiden Fisher and Owen Starcher recorded the picks. And it stood strong in the red zone.

Play of the game: Even though it didn't have much to do with the outcome, a pass deflection turned into a diving fingertip interception by Good in the second quarter. It was the first of five turnovers forced by the Flyers.

“Defense has almost become our identity a little bit. You go back to our Edison scrimmage and we gave up some yards, but we were able to hold the red zone. Same with St. Mary’s and a little bit tonight. As we got into the second quarter, we established some momentum in on offense and we were able to do the same defensively because of it.”

Player of the game: After attempting a handful of passes in St. Paul’s Week 1 win, Lukasko went 7 for 14 with 158 yards and four touchdowns. He added 28 yards on the ground on four carries. Livengood is excited to see what this performance does for his young quarterback.

“It is going to help him with his confidence and the more he throws, the better he is going to be. He has a lot of talent with a nice arm, accuracy and pocket presence. For him, the big thing is just gaining confidence in himself and not be afraid to go out there and do his thing. He took some nice steps forward tonight.”

So is Lukasko himself.

“It is a huge confidence booster and hopefully I can build on it and keep on going.”

The Flyers take on Tiffin Calvert in Week 3 at home. Livengood hopes to avoid a slow start, but admits it is all part of his team growing up.

“I think our kids mentally were ready to play tonight,” Livengood said. “The big thing was just adjusting to what teams are doing to us. It is tough when you prepare for a certain look on defense and see something different. The kids were ready to play though. They were emotional, but they just needed to adjust. Another thing is, we are going right before your eyes. There is a lot of sophomores and juniors and they are growing up under the lights. It has to continue to happen.”

