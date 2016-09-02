Truckers cruise after fast start

Putting up 40 points in the first two quarters, the Truckers rolled to a 40-20 home-opening win. It was just what head coach Chris MacFarland was hoping to achieve.

“We got the bad taste out of our mouth tonight,” MacFarland said. “We see the kids are coachable and now with a win we are going to look for that same gel and ask them to go a little harder in practice.”

The Truckers scored early and often with three scores in the first and three more in the second quarter. Before the Trucker faithful could blink, it was 40-0. Trenten Morrow had a fun night throwing the football with three first-half scores through the air. He connected with Griffin Rinner on a 57-yard strike to begin the scoring. He connected with Blake Obringer from 30 yards out to end the first quarter.

“For me personally, it gave me a lot of confidence,” Morrow said. “I know I can deliver the ball and get our team in a good situation. Our team needed this. Our intensity is rising and a big week of practice will be big.

“It is amazing. When you have receivers like this who go up and get the ball, there is no telling what we can do with those guys out there.”

The second quarter belonged to Brandon Haraway as he accounted for all three scores – two rushing and one receiving. He scored on a 35-yard pass play and runs of 30 and four yards.

“There was a lot of mental preparation and getting my mind right,” Haraway said. “I just wanted to go out there and perform at my best.

“I just tried to get behind the safeties and I knew he would find me back there. We are a tough team with a lot of talent and athleticism. We are though to beat.”

Plays of the Game: Midway through the second, Morrow dropped back for a pass and was rushed from the pocket. He scrambled right and reversed field left, meanwhile; Haraway found himself wide open in the back corner of the end zone and Morrow threw a perfect 35-yard strike on the run to give the truckers a 34-0 lead.

“When our receivers are able to catch the ball and run crisp routes and get down field, there is no telling what we can do,” Morrow said. “When our line is on like they were tonight, it makes it easy.”

With just under three minutes remaining in the opening quarter, John Hay lined up for a punt. Brandon Ehrenberg and Wes Scullion broke through the line and combined for the block. Ehrenberg dove on the football for a touchdown.

Players of the Game: Morrow finished 8 for 10 with 218 yards and three scores in the first half alone.

“We think we have a lot of weapons around him and when you have a special kid like him who puts in a lot of work, we know he can lead this team,” MacFarland said. “We have a nice receiving corps and a great backfield with Rashod and Trevon Raymore. Our line improved and that was the big adjustment this week. We wanted our guys to believe in each other.”

Haraway finished with 47 yards receiving and 49 yards rushing with three total touchdowns.

“It is nice to have that special back who can go out for receiver and step in the backfield,” MacFarland said. “It puts a lot of pressure on the defense and personally, I think Blake Obringer does just about everything for us. He is the best receiver in the league.”

Stat book: Trevon Raymore finished with five carries for 49 yards, Rashod Raymore had just two carries for 22 yards and Carson Ott provided a second half spark with 53 yards on two carries. Obringer caught three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown withe Rinner caught just one ball for his 56-yard touchdown.

The Truckers piled up 372 yards of total offense. They travel to Lexington on Friday.

“Lexington is very good and they have some big kids,” MacFarland said. “We will have to stay disciplined but the kids are looking forward to going over there.”

419-571-9333

Twitter: @JakeFurr11