Plymouth lacks offense in loss to Riverdale

Plymouth wasn’t able find pay dirt until just 41 second remained until halftime.

After rushing for nearly 500 yards a week ago, the Big Red were only able to garner 203 on Friday — even with three different running backs in the backfield.

Kade Collins threw just seven times and only connected on one of those attempts, which was good for 10 yards.

Riverdale got on the board midway through the first quarter on a 37-yard pass from Tristian Davis to Braxton Sowers. Griffin Cole’s kick made it a 7-0 game with 6:21 left in the first.

The Falcons struck again this time a 10-yard run by Davis at the 8:31 mark in the second. Cole’s point-after failed, but Riverdale held a 13-0 lead.

Then, with just seconds left before the break, Dylan Carroll scored for Plymouth on a 1-yard rush. Austin Roblin added his boot, cutting into the Falcons’ lead, 13-7.

The Big Red opened the second half by forcing a turnover that eventually gave them the lead.

Davis dropped back to pass, but was hit as he threw the ball. Plymouth’s Mitchell Chaffins was able to get underneath it and pick it off.

Just a few plays later and Seth Bailey crossed the goal line, giving the Big Red its second score. Roblin parted the uprights to give the Red and White a 14-13 advantage with 6:19 left in the third.

However, the lead was short lived and just two minutes later, the Falcons went back on top after an 18-yard run by Evan McKee. The two-point conversion was successful and Riverdale controlled a 21-14 lead.

The Falcons were able to find the end zone once more to seal the win.

“We got whipped,” Plymouth head coach Mark Genders said. “We were not ready as a team and that’s my fault. We had some opportunities at times. Kids fought and made some big plays. We did some good things, but ultimately we gave up a couple fourth downs and that’s back-breaking."

The Big Red offense failed to convert on fourth-and-short on four occasions.

“All I can do is put them on my shoulders and I promise you, this team is going to come back and fight next week the way they should. That’s about it. There were too many blown assignments and not enough passion and the coaching was terrible. That’s on me.

Plymouth will have a chance to right the ship on Friday when the Big Red travel to Willard.