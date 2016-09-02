Norwalk, Willard kick off 2017 high school football season

It will be the last time the two teams are scheduled to play.

Next year, when the Truckers join the new three-division Sandusky Bay Conference, all 10 games will be against SBC teams.

The first five games will be non-conference, cross-over games against SBC teams in the other divisions. The season opens with another Thursday night game, Aug. 24, at home against Willard. Back on the schedule after a two-year absence will be Edison as the teams renew their participation in the Melon Bowl, kicking off the 2017 Melon Festival in the village.

Here are the football division breakdowns for 2017 in the SBC:

Lake Division — Bellevue; Clyde; Norwalk; Perkins; Sandusky; Tiffin Columbian.

Bay Division — Edison; Huron; Oak Harbor; Port Clinton; Shelby; Vermilion.

River Division — Fremont St. Joe; Lakota; Margaretta; St. Mary Central Catholic; Tiffin Calvert; Willard.

Here is Norwalk’s 2016 NHS football schedule:

Aug. 24 — Willard

Sept. 1 — at Edison

Sept. 8 — Port Clinton

Sept. 15 — Margaretta

Sept. 22 — at Shelby

Sept. 29 — at Bellevue

Oct. 6 — Sandusky

Oct. 13 — at Perkins

Oct. 20 — at Clyde

Oct. 27 — Tiffin Columbian