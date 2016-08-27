Wildcats win thriller on opening night

And boy, was it a wild one.

What started out looking like an unmatched heavyweight fight turn into a scene from a Rocky movie as the Wildcats came from behind to beat Oberlin 28-26.

After a scoreless first quarter where not much was happening, Oberlin finally found the end zone grabbing a 6-0 lead. It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter that the Wildcats were able to reach the paint.

Play of the game: Just when it looked like New London was ready to throw in the towel, Jacob Molnar blocked a punt and scooped it up on one bounce to take it 28 yards for the first New London score. It was the turning point in the ball game.

“That is Jacob Molnar,” New London coach Brad Pickens said. “We were looking for a place to lay down and die and Jacob is someone who it doesn’t matter if we are down by 40 with two seconds left in the game, he is going to believe we are going to win. It showed in that play. He has a championship attitude.”

Then, it turned into both teams trading knock out punches. Heading into the locker room tied at 14, the game finally came down to the final quarter and final two minutes.

Player of the game: As the Wildcats forced a turnover on downs, they took the ball over at the 3-yard line with 97 yards ahead. Joe Sower’s number was called and he piled up 67 yards in the final drive capped off by a Molnar 3-yard blast. Sower finished with nine carries and 135 yards.

“Joe has always been able to do that and he did it last year against Oberlin too,” Pickens said. “It is a great effort by Joe. He kept his legs turning and he held on to the ball for dear life. But our line deserves a lot of credit too. They really turned it on in that last drive.”

Oberlin drove down the field and attempted a 25-yard field goal to win the ballgame, but the kick sailed wide left and the Wildcats hung on for the victory. After turning the ball over four times, Pickens was happy with how his team responded.

“We are teaching our guys to make the decisions and be the aggressors and want to come out on top,” Pickens said. “They are learning how to do that. They overcame a lot this week and no matter what, I am proud of them, but we have a lot of work to do.”

Molnar finished with 17 carries and 107 yards with two touchdowns. Quarterback Dane Mathews threw for 123 yards and a scoring strike to Jake Gerlak in the second quarter. Gerlak finished with just two catches but they went for a total of 75 yards and a trip to the end zone.

“Our kids are truly starting to buy in and always believe they are still in the game,” Pickens said. “They overcame third and 16 and letting a receiver get behind. Our leaders are buying in and developing the right mentality.”

New London picks up the Week 1 victory to make them 1-0 and will travel to Cuyahoga Heights next Friday.

419-571-9333

Twitter: @JakeFurr11