Chargers roll to another big win in season opener

The senior rushed for 105 yards and three scores and passed for 76 yards and two more touchdowns Friday, leading Edison to a 50-17 season-opening victory over Firelands.

“We always felt he could be a pretty good quarterback and tonight, as the game progressed, he got more and more comfortable reading the option and did what he had to do,” said Chargers coach Jim Hall. “But he'd be the first to tell you, it's the guys around him. He knows if the guys up front and backs aren't blocking, this doesn't happen.”

Edison scored the final 25 points of the game with Ehrhardt getting the blitz started with TD runs of 28 and 24 yards. He added a 12-yard scoring pass to Sam Stoll, with John-Mason Neer going over from the 3 with just under two minutes to play followed a muffed punt.

Stoll finished with 145 yards and touchdown runs of 20 and 40 yards while Ehrhardt was 6 of 13 passing with a 26-yard TD strike to Bryce Ostheimer to his credit.

“When we execute, we feel like we have athletes who can make plays,” Hall said. “If we can get our option game going, we like our chances, but it's a very disciplined game to run. Everything has to be perfect up front and everybody has to be on the same page. If you're not, it gets ugly.”

Things were got ugly quickly for the Falcons.

Ostheimer collected the first of three Edison interceptions on the second play from scrimmage and got his touchdown grab six plays later. The senior ended the game with five receptions for 66 yards.

Max Soviak set up the 20-yard Stoll scoring run with an interception and Jared Tomson scooped up a fumble that led to a 9-yard Ehrhardt touchdown run.

Stoll got his second touchdown with 46 seconds remaining in the half, sandwiched between a 60-yard Nick Denney touchdown run and a 36-yard Ethan Hayes field goal.

Denney pulled Firelands to within one score of the head with a 55-yard scoring scamper with 9:35 left in the third quarter, but Ehrhardt got the Edison final scoring push started five minutes later.

“We kind of went away from some of the things that we had success with, trying some other things,” Hall said. “We just kind of challenged our kids. We told them we can run this offense against anybody if we execute, and we started playing hard and playing lower and did a much better job of running our offense from the middle of the third quarter on.”

The Chargers piled up 433 yards total offense on the opening night of the season, while the Falcons finished with 294, but Denney accounted for 198 yards on 13 carries.

“He's a good back,” Hall said of Denney. “On a few occasions, we had everything bottled up and he still was able to bounce it out to the backside. And I think that's a good football team.

“Up front, they were physical and ran some really nice schemes that we obviously weren't prepared for. We've got a lot of work in front of us, but we can shore those things up.”