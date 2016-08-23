Final scrimmage a good learning experience for Chargers, Flyers

Despite neither team reaching the end zone in the two-quarter scrimmage, it was a typical hard-hitting, intense battle Friday night at Whitney Field between St. Paul and Edison.

For both teams and coaches, it’s now time to set their sights on the regular-season openers. The Chargers travel to Firelands Friday night, while the Flyers play at Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Both teams had their opportunities, especially Edison, which was in the red zone twice but could not score.

“We learned tonight the physical intensity St. Paul tonight is something we want to emulate,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “We were in the red zone twice and did not score. That is something we have to work on.”

This was Edison’t third scrimmage.

“I don’t think you are ever happy but bottom line is you are building for week one,” Hall said.

The Chargers are coming off their best season in school history, sharing the Sandusky Bay Conference title with Clyde while advancing to the state semifinals.

The 2015 team set the bar pretty high.

“We were picked to finish fourth in the league,” Hall pointed out. “We have to earn our way. Last year was last year. All the focus now is on Firelands. We have to get in the film room tomorrow (today) and put our game plan together.”

Charger quarterback Braden Ehrhardt had the biggest offensive play of the game with a 60-yard run, while Bryce Ostheimer ended the game with an interception.

Nick Lukasko ended the Chargers first threat with an interception in the end zone.

St. Paul coach John Livengood said his team has some work to do.

“I think we missed some opportunities tonight,” he said. “We moved the ball but could not finish drives. Defensively we gave up that one big play but came up big after that.

“I am most disappointed in the way our kids lost their heads. That does not happen here. Our expectations are higher.

“We are playing a little short-handed and went against a team that made the final four last year. I know they graduated a lot of kids but that is still a very good football team and a well-coached team.”

How about the preseason as a whole?

“A lot of good things and a lot of bad things we have to work on,” Livengood said. “This was a good learning experience for us.”