Ignore barbecue evangelists. Baked ribs are delicious if made like this

But what if you weren't interested in making barbecue at all? In other words: Why must every rib be a barbecue rib? Obviously, barbecue tastes great, but so do a lot of other cooking methods. Ribs have far more range than they're usually given.

For inspiration, I looked to Spain. A marinade of paprika, pounded garlic and olive oil lends a rustic red color and earthy depth. Instead of a sugary sauce, these call for something bright and zesty, exactly the sort of thing that salsa verde lends in spades. Handfuls of fresh and fragrant herbs, like parsley, oregano and mint join bracing capers and red wine vinegar.

It's not barbecue — and it's not trying to be.

___

SPANISH-STYLE BAKED RIBS WITH SALSA VERDE

Prep: 20 minutes

Stand: 2 to 8 hours

Cook: 3 { hours

Makes: 2 servings

2 slabs baby back ribs

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 teaspoons salt

{ cup olive oil

4 tablespoons Spanish paprika

Salsa verde, see recipe

1. Remove the membrane on the back of the ribs.

2. Combine garlic and salt in a mortar, and smash with a pestle until a paste forms. Stir in olive oil and paprika. Rub ribs with the paste to coat all over; transfer ribs to a large covered container. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.

3. Heat oven to 225 degrees. Cover a rimmed baking sheet with a large piece of aluminum foil. Set the ribs on top, and then wrap them up. Bake, 1 { hours.

4. Remove pan from the oven. Unwrap the ribs; return pan to the oven until the ribs are very tender, but not falling off the bone, about 1 { hours. Serve with the salsa verde.

SALSA VERDE

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

\ cup chopped fresh oregano

{ cup chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons capers, drained, minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

Stir all the ingredients together in a bowl to combine. Set aside for at least half an hour before using.

___

(c)2017 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

_____

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):