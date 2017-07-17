What have they done to Twinkies?

OK, health fanatics, we know that Twinkies are high in fat and made with 37 ingredients, but Hostess says it’s about the “delectable pairing of sweet and salty flavors, as well as an irresistible creamy peanut butter texture.” The snack cake is available nationwide, including Fresno, and fans of chocolate and peanut butter have not hesitated to gobble them up.

The new Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkie is being sold in single-serve and multi-pack packages.

Hostess officials say the new flavor is part of the company’s attempt to stay relevant and compete in the highly competitive snack food world. It’s also not the first time Hostess has rolled out flavored Twinkies. Three years ago they released Twinkies stuffed with different creme filling, including blue raspberry and strawberry.

And who knows, maybe there is a Sriracha Twinkie in the works?

