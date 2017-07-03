3 wines to drink when you’re grilling shrimp for a summer salad

Sommelier Nate Redner of Oyster Bah in Chicago’s Lincoln Park suggests three bottles below.

Thread 20 medium-large shrimp and 1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks on separate skewers. In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons pineapple juice (from liquid in can), 1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and five-spice powder. Pour 3 tablespoons into a ramekin and brush the shrimp and pineapple with the mixture. Grill skewers over medium-high heat until shrimp is opaque and pineapple has caramelized, 3-5 minutes. Serve over mixed baby greens tossed with remaining dressing, garnished with chopped fresh mint and chow mein noodles. Makes: 4 servings

Pairings by sommelier Nate Redner of Oyster Bah, as told to Michael Austin:

Domaine Andre et Mireille Tissot Cremant du Jura Extra Brut, Jura, France: This sparkling nonvintage blend of chardonnay, pinot noir, poulsard and trousseau is nutty and yeasty, with notes of yellow apple and fennel, and lots of zippy acidity to cut through the sweetness of the pineapple and honey in the dish. The wine also has a slightly smoky aroma that will match nicely with the char on the grilled shrimp.

2015 Scribe Estate Riesling, Sonoma Valley, California: From an estate that produces wines with both freshness and a sense of time and place, this riesling is bone dry with floral aromas of honeysuckle, elderflower and jasmine. On the palate, the wine is full of lime zest and green apple. Fresh and bright in every way, this wine will help accentuate the warm spices in the dish’s five-spice blend, especially the clove.

2016 Tyrrell’s Wines Semillon, Hunter Valley, Australia: An often-overlooked wine for shellfish, semillon is both versatile and tasty, and this version is packed with aromatic notes of lemon zest and ruby red grapefruit. The palate of this wine matches the aromas, with a weighty texture and lots of citrusy acidity. The wine’s ripe citrus character will help round out the acidity in the combination of pineapple and rice wine vinegar.

