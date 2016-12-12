Local restaurant hit with 15 health-code violations

Food establishments

No violations

Gaymont Nursing Center; 66 Norwood Ave., Norwalk; Nov. 2, standard inspection — No violations.

Cold As Ice Slide Thru; 22 N. North Main St., Monroeville; Nov. 3, standard inspection — No violations.

Pepperidge Farm Company Store; 3320 Ohio 103 East, Willard; Nov. 3, standard inspection — No violations.

Dollar General; 359 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Nov. 4, standard inspection — No violations.

Walgreens; 4 E. League St., Norwalk; Nov. 4, standard inspection — No violations.

Orchard Grove Assisted Living; 670 Flat Rock Road, Bellevue; Nov. 8, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Central Plastics Company, Inc.; 66 N. Kniffin St., Greenwich; Nov. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Dollar General; 1451 U.S. 224 W., Greenwich; Nov. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Subway; 271 Sandusky St., Monroeville; Nov. 17, standard inspection — No violations.

McDonald’s; 31 W. Main St., New London; Nov. 23, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Wildcat Connections Cafe; 31 E. Main St., New London; Nov. 23, follow-up inspection — No violations.

East of Chicago; 102 A Yorkshire Place, Bellevue; Nov. 24, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Violations

Family Dollar Store; 420 E. Walton St., Willard; Nov. 3, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw pork sausage rolls stored above ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. Raw animal foods (including eggs) shall be prevented from cross contaminating RTE foods by separation, packaging, and segregation. Raw foods must always be stored physically below cooked because if a leak were to happen, raw meat juices could leak onto something that wouldn’t be cooked to the same degree as the raw meat. Sausage was moved to the bottom shelf like the bacon and eggs; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed six dented cans for service. Food packages shall be in good condition and protect the integrity of the contents so that the food is not exposed to adulteration or potential contaminants. A system should be in place to find and remove damaged cans for sale; Violation: Observed that the water in the restrooms did not reach 100 degrees F. A handwashing sink shall be equipped to provide water at the temperature of at least 100 degrees F to activate soap. Please get plumbing looked at and fixed. Handwashing is essential to public health.

Friendship Food Store; 1045 Myrtle Ave., Willard; Nov. 3, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed “Rid a Bug” and “Round Up” stored by the three-compartment sink in the storage room. These are household chemicals not approved for use in a licensed food facility; Please discard or remove from premises; Violation; Observed boxes of food stacked on the floor of the storage room. Food (with the exception of bottled drinks) shall be protected from contamination by storing at least six inches above the floor. Use shelving or crates to store boxes of food product; Violation: Repeat — Observed a non-commercial grade microwave for customer use in the self-serve area. All equipment in a licensed facility shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. When microwave is removed from service, it must be replaced by a commercial one; Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and mildew around the edges of the sliding freezer in the storage room. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Clean this and all equipment as often as necessary to keep clean to sight and touch; Violation: Observed that no paper towels were available for use at the storage room hand washing sink. Please keep this sink fully stocked with disposable towels at all times, as per the code.

Rite Aid; 4 E. Walton St., Willard; Nov. 3, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a six-pack of Pediasure with a use-by date of October, 2016. Use-by dates are for safety and out-of-date baby products should be monitored closely and discarded upon the use-by date. To prevent the transmission of foodborne illness, a food that is unsafe, adulterated, or not honestly presented as specified shall be discarded or reconditioned according to an approved procedure; Violation: Observed boxes of food stacked sitting on the floor. Food (not including bottles) must be stored at least six inches above the floor. Put boxes on shelving or on top of crates.

Willard Drive-Thru; 1052 Myrtle Ave., Willard; Nov. 3, standard inspection — Violation: Observed facility’s dumpsters sitting on grass. An outdoor storage surface for refuse, recyclables, or returnables shall be constructed of nonabsorbent material, such as concrete or asphalt and shall be smooth, durable, and sloped to drain. Place dumpsters onto parking lot asphalt; Violation: Observed wood shelving in walk-in cooler (not painted or stained). Surfaces shall be smooth, durable, and easily cleanable as well as nonabsorbent. Paint shelves once it is warm again; Violation: Repeat — Observed coving that was no longer attached to the wall. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Please re-glue coving into place; Violation: Repeat — Observed that physical facilities could use a general cleaning. Focus especially on cooler racks, doors, and seals. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Please remove accumulation of grime.

Rich Oil; 153 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; Nov. 4, standard inspection — Violation: Observed quat sanitizer testing strips for use at facility when bleach-based sanitizer is being utilized. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Obtain proper test strips for use with sanitizer.

Tienda Don Chayo LLC; 14 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard; Nov. 4, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed bottles of pop stored under exposed water lines that appeared to have a leakage problem. Food is prohibited from being stored under leaking water lines. Food must be moved away from under the exposed water lines; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed food for service in the storage room stored underneath soap detergent. Food must never be stored underneath chemicals to prevent contamination; Violation: Observed cracks, holes, patches and exposed studs in floors, walls, and ceilings. Floor, walls, and ceilings shall be smooth and easily cleanable. Please patch the floor where necessary, fix any leaks and replace ceiling tiles, and paint over parts of the wall that are exposed. Additionally, paint the wood shelving in the storage room so that spills or leaks will not be absorbed; Violation: Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed that no handwashing soap was available adjacent to the handwashing sink in the bathroom. Please keep this stocked at all times. Do not wash hands at the utility sink (this is only for mop water). Dish soap moved to the bathroom; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed dented cans in storage room together but stored above serviceable food. Distressed merchandise shall be separated and stored below foods for service. Moved to bottom; Violation: Repeat — Observed that handwashing sink on the customer floor was still out of service. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Please fix or hire a plumber to fix this sink, as it is important to your operation.

Dollar General; 213 Sandusky St., Plymouth; Nov. 9, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed 18 dented cans for sale. Food packages shall be in good condition and protect the integrity of the contents so that the food is not exposed to adulteration or potential contaminants. A system for removing damages from service is already in place, but must be thoroughly applied; Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and mildew on the wire shelves of the milk cooler. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Clean shelving in milk cooler; Violation: Observed a lack of hand washing soap in the men’s bathroom. Each handwashing sink or group of adjacent hand washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder, or bar soap. Refill soap dispenser in men’s room; Violation: Repeat — Observed mops sitting in dirty mop water. Worker said the last time it was used was yesterday. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air dry without soiling walls, equipment, or supplies. Immediately after use each time, empty mop water into mop sink, and drain the mop with the head down over the mop sink.

Norwalk Pizza Post, Inc.; 222 E. Main St., Norwalk; Nov. 9, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed build-up of mold in ice dispenser on soda pop machine, as well as dust and debris on utensils stored underneath scale. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Clean above mentioned equipment and utensils before follow-up inspection; Violation: Observed excessive scores on the cutting board, preventing its adequate cleaning and sanitization. Surfaces such as cutting blocks and boards that are subject to scratching and scoring shall be resurfaced if they can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized, or discarded if they are not capable of being resurfaced; Violation: Observed build-up of debris on cooking pans. To prevent contamination, the food-contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept clean. Ensure all cooking pans are clean to sight and touch; Violation: Repeat — Observed dirt and debris on shelves throughout the facility, specifically the shelves by the pizza oven. In addition, the hood above the oven has a build-up of debris which should be cleaned to prevent contamination of RTE foods. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean to sight and touch; Violation: Observed peeling finish on shelves by pizza prep area. Where FSO or RFE activities are conducted, materials for indoor floor, wall and ceiling surfaces shall be smooth, durable, and easily cleanable. Refinish shelves by pizza prep area. Inspector’s comments: Advised the person in charge to clear build-up of ice in freezer to ensure its proper operation.

Subway; 257 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; Nov. 9, standard inspection — Violation: Observed excessive scoring on cutting board preventing proper cleaning and sanitization. Surfaces such as cutting blocks and boards that are subject to scratching and scoring shall be resurfaced if they can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized, or discarded if they are not capable of being resurfaced.

Wendy’s; 426 W. Main St., Bellevue; Nov. 10, standard inspection — Violation: Observed a handwashing sink in the back of the store without water at the required temperature. To ensure proper cleaning of hands, a handwashing sink shall be equipped to provide water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F through a mixing valve or combination faucet. Until this handwash sink can be brought up to 100 degrees F, please use the handwash sink up front to ensure proper handwashing procedures.

Dollar General; 100 E. Main St., New London; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of mold and mildew on beverage holders inside cooler, as well as liquid food splatter on inside of door and floor of cooler. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Clean inside of cooler.

Pepperidge Farm Bakery Hallway; 3320 Ohio 103, Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar and mildew.

;Pepperidge Farm Bakery Receiving 3320 Ohio 103, Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar and mildew.

Pepperidge Farm Bakery Shipping; 3320 Ohio 103, Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar and mildew.

Pepperidge Farm Bakery Warehouse; 3320 Ohio 103 E., Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group: Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar and mildew.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Case Making; 1145 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed that the inside of the microwave maintained by Cuyahoga Group was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean microwaves as often as necessary to keep clean; Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar and mildew.

R.R. Donnelley & Son Hi-tech; 1145 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed that the inside of the microwave maintained by Cuyahoga Group was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean microwaves as often as necessary to keep clean; Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar and mildew.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Laminating; 1145 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Non-food contact surfaces in machine had splatters. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean inside of machine.

R.R. Donnelley & Son Line 9; 1145 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed that the inside of the microwave maintained by Cuyahoga Group was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean microwaves as often as necessary to keep clean; Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar and mildew.

R.R. Donnelley & Son Main Cafe; 1145 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar and mildew.

R.R. Donnelley & Son Mezanine; 1145 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed that the inside of the microwave maintained by Cuyahoga Group was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean microwave as often as necessary to keep clean.

R.R. Donnelley & Son Rec Break Room; 1145 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed that the inside of the microwave maintained by Cuyahoga Group was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean microwave as often as necessary to keep clean.

R.R. Donnelley & Son Sheet Feed; 1145 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, Cuyahoga Group; Nov. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Observed that the inside of the microwave maintained by Cuyahoga Group was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean microwaves as often as necessary to keep clean; Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar and mildew.

224 Varsity Club; 3598 Bullhead Road, Willard; Nov. 16, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — There was no person in charge present in the food facility during inspection. To minimize the risk of contamination, the license holder shall be the person responsible for the FSO or RFE, or may be the person in charge, or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge with applicable knowledge is present during all hours of operation. At least two food workers are registered to take Food Safety Fundamentals on Dec. 8 at the health department. This will give them the appropriate knowledge to act as person in charge when Rosie is not present, as was the case at time of inspection; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed cooked taco beef, broccoli salad, and pasta salad missing date marks. Even though these are thrown away for internal quality purposes much before the seven day date marking period is over, they still require date marking. Because cook was sure of time when all products were made, within the last two days, food was not thrown away and instead date marked for appropriate disposal; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed multiple food contact surfaces that were dirty. Plates for service on the top of the prep table shelf were turned with the food-contact surface facing up and had accumulated dust and flour on the food surface. Plates, bowls, etc, should be stored with the food contact surface facing down so as to prevent settling of dust on the food-contact surface. A knife placed in a container with clean knives was dirty. The french fry press had a thick accumulation of black grime. Finally, the ice machine had an accumulation of black mold and mildew in the crevices of the lids. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Plates and knife were cleaned at time of inspection. Fry press and ice machine will be washed, rinsed, and sanitized by Nov. 18; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed the air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water. To prevent contamination, an air gap between the water supply inlet and the flood level rim of the plumbing fixture, equipment, or nonfood equipment shall be at least twice the diameter of the water supply inlet and may not be less than one inch. A registered plumber should fix the air gap so it is sufficient to prevent backflow, as is its purpose; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a Raid bug spray stored in the mop sink room. This is a household insecticide not approved for use in a licensed food facility and should not be stored on premises. To prevent health hazards, poisonous or toxic materials shall be used and applied according to law and as specified. Raid was thrown away at time of inspection; Violation: Observed that food employees were not wearing hats or hairnets. To prevent contamination, food employees shall effectively restrain or cover hair to keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles. Obtain and wear hats or hairnets at all times when working with food; Violation: Observed a white powder in a container without a label. Working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages shall be identified with the common name of the food, except containers holding food that are readily and unmistakably recognized. Label containers as sugar, flour, potato flakes, etc.; Violation: Observed single-use sauce containers to dispense buffalo wing sauce. Because the container has no handle, the lip of the cup may contact hands as well as the sauce. To prevent contamination, during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in the food with their handles above the top of the food and the container. Additionally, refrain from using single-use items in a kitchen-ware capacity as they are not meant to withstand the washing required. Use a ladle in each bin of sauce, leaving the handle out of the lid cut-out. Correct by Nov. 18; Violation: Observed the ice scoop in the bar top area with its handle touching the ice for drinks. This could cause contamination from the workers’ hands to be transferred to the ice. Store ice scoops with handles sticking up and out of the ice. Correct by Nov. 18; Violation: Observed sterilite containers used to hold sugar and old pickle buckets used to hold french fries. The sterilite containers are not food grade or commercial. The pickle buckets are food grade, but not made to endure the wear of rewashing. Food equipment that is acceptable for use in a FSO or RFE shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. Obtain new, or reassign approved commercial food grade containers to store food at all times; Violation: Observed that one microwave was missing a handle. Equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements. Fix the microwave; Violation: Observed boxes stored in the three-compartment sink. This area should be clean, fully stocked and accessible for use in the case that the dishwashing machine is not working. A warewashing machine, the compartments of sinks, basins, or other receptacles used for washing and rinsing equipment, utensils, or raw foods, or laundering wiping cloths; and drainboards or other equipment used to substitute for drainboards, shall be cleaned as specified. Keep the three-compartment sink free of clutter; Violation: Repeat — Observed accumulation of food residue on the ceiling of the microwave, outside of the stoves, in the hood, and generally on and around equipment. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean these surfaces; Violation: Repeat — Floors, walls, and or ceilings were not smooth and easily cleanable. Ceiling in the back of the kitchen near the three-compartment sink is cracking and falling off. Coving is coming loose on one corner of the wall. Floors, floor coverings, walls, wall coverings and ceilings shall be designed, constructed, and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable. Ceiling and coving should be repaired; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on many surfaces of the facility, especially the shelving in the walk-in cooler. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Clean the wire racks in the walk-in cooler.

Burger King; 711 W. Main St., Bellevue; Nov. 17, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — A quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution did not meet the minimum requirements for concentration. Observed sanitizer in three-compartment sink and in sanitizing buckets to be at 100 PPM. To prevent pathogen growth, a quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution shall be at least between 200 to 400 PPM. Manually add quaternary ammonium to sanitizers to allow concentration to reach as least 200 PPM, but no more than 400 PPM, until mechanical dispenser can be repaired; Violation: Repeat — Observed nonfood-contact surfaces, such as three-compartment sink and ice cream machine, shall be cleaned as often as necessary to remain clean. Clean and wipe down stainless steel areas in facility. Three-compartment equipment shall be cleaned often to prevent build-up of dirt and debris. Milkshake-ice cream machine shall be cleaned often to prevent the build-up of syrup and food particles.

McDonald’s; 31 W. Main St., New London; Nov. 18, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed cut lettuce being held above 41 degrees F in cooler. Time/​temperature controlled for safety (TCS) food shall be held in cold-holding at 41 degrees F or below. Person in charge turned temperature down in cooler. Lettuce was voluntarily discarded; Violation: Critical — Observed build-up of mildew in ice machine at back of restaurant. Equipment food-contact surfaces shall be kept clean. Clean inside of ice machine; Violation: Observed build-up of food residue and splatter on beverage machines. Nonfood-contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude build-up of soil residues. Clean beverage dispensers; Violation: Observed grease splatter on floor and wall in rear of restaurant. Physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Clean grease and debris.

Wildcat Connections Cafe; 31 E. Main St., New London; Nov. 18, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed baked potatoes held overnight in cold-holding at 52-55 degrees F. TCS food shall be maintained at 135 degrees F or above for hot-holding and 41 degrees F or below for cold-holding. Person in charge gave permission for sanitarian to discard baked potatoes since all employees were busy; Violation: Critical — Observed significant build-up of grease and food residue on waffle maker. Equipment food-contact surfaces shall be cleaned frequently enough to prevent accumulation of debris. Clean waffle maker; Violation: Determined during inspection that no employee at facility had food safety training. At least one person in charge per shift of food facility shall have level one certification in food protective training; Violation: Observed sanitizer test strips that were water-logged and thus ruined from use. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Replace test strips; Violation: Observed excessive scoring on cutting board preventing adequate sanitation. Cutting blocks and boards should be either resurfaced or replaced if they can no longer be adequately sanitized.

Burger King; 283 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; Nov. 22, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed some build-up of mildew in large ice machine in kitchen. Equipment food-contact surfaces shall be clean to sight and touch. Clean inside of ice machine; Violation: Observed mildew build-up on area around dispensing nozzles of soda pop machine in dining area. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of debris. Clean dispensing area of soda pop machine.

Friendship Food Store; 64 East Main St., Wakeman; Nov. 29, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed chopped fried chicken in a cold holding prep cooler that was measured at 45 degrees F. Chicken was cooked yesterday and cooled last night. Chicken was then chopped this morning at 8:30. Because no temperature logs could be provided, food was disposed of. TCS foods should be cooled from 135 degrees F to 70 degrees F within two hours and to 41 degrees F within another four hours. Frequent temperatures should be taken and logged of cold held foods, especially those that are actively cooling. Cool chicken immediately after it is removed from hot holding and place into small packages for faster cooling; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed items for sale that were past the date mark period. Foods out of date marking were voluntarily disposed of; Violation: Observed that trash can in the unisex bathroom was not covered. All toilet rooms used by females shall be provided with a covered receptacle for sanitary napkins. Obtain a trash can with a lid; Violation: Observed that there was no hand washing sign posted in the bathroom at the HW sink. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees and shall be clearly visible to food employees. Obtain a handwashing sign and post it; Violation: Observed that two lights in the walk-in cooler were burned out or missing. Light intensity shall be at least 10 foot candles in walk-in refrigeration units. Change and fix lights fixtures in walk-in cooler and place light covers over both.

Schools

No Violations

Bellevue Middle School; 1035 Castalia St., Bellevue; Nov. 3, standard inspection — No violations.

Bellevue Senior High School; 200 Oakland Ave., Bellevue; Nov. 3, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Willard City School K-12; 1 Flashes Ave., Willard; Nov. 16, standard inspection — Violation: Observed that no quaternary ammonia test strips were available to test the sanitizer bucket. A food worker confirmed that they were not aware of any. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Obtain QAC test strips and measure 200-400 PPM; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed that none of handwashing sinks had handwashing signs. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees and shall be clearly visible to food employees. Post handwashing signs at all handwashing sinks. HW sign provided.