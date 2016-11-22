Eating in or taking out this Thanksgiving?

Many would rather have a break from all the kitchen duties and opt for a much simpler alternative of eating out, allowing them to enjoy the time with family and friends, without all the mess, hassle and dirty dishes.

Here is a list of some area restaurants that will be open Thursday, ready to serve a feast.

Norwalk

• Freight House

Open from 4 to 11 p.m. Special: Open faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and corn $5\

• Berry’s Restaurant

Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Specials: Thanksgiving dinner offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a morning buffet for Thanksgiving-themed breakfast.

• Bob Evans

6 a.m. 8 p..m Specials: Traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 14.99

Sandusky

• Cracker Barrel

Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Ryan’s

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Specials: Thanksgiving feast buffet for $11.99

Willard

• Willard Country Kitchen

Open at 6 a.m. for breakfast and serves Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special: Buffet traditional Thanksgiving dinner for $9.99 for adults and $3.99 for children

Bellevue

• Long Way Home family restaurant

Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.