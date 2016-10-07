NFL player says he found chicken head in his Buffalo Wild Wings order

Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook says he saw a fried chicken head when he opened a box of lemon pepper wings Tuesday.

On Friday morning, Cook (@JaredCook89) tweeted the picture of the head along with this: “This happened Tuesday when I went to eat @BWWings How Sway? How?"

Cook’s tweet went viral Friday.

Buffalo Wild Wings responded, telling TMZ.com: "Buffalo Wild Wings takes food preparation, service and quality extremely seriously and we are looking into this situation. We’ve reached out to Jared Cook and our suppliers for more information."