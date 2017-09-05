Hit and run ejects woman from motorcycle

Tamera L. Cook, 54, of Norwalk, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Ohio 103 when another vehicle ran the Ohio 598 intersection stop sign, pulling in front of her.

Cook struck the car’s right side, ejecting her from the bike and into the roadway.

The vehicle is described as a gold/beige four-door car which fled the scene north on Peru-Center Road after the crash.

Cook’s motorcycle sustained disabling damage in the crash and was towed from the scene by Clark’s Brothers towing. She suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Willard Mercy Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is urged to contact the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Patrol at 419-756-2222.

Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown in the crash which remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include Willard Fire/EMS and Clark’s Brothers Towing.