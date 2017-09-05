Coast Guard searching for missing man in Lake Erie

There is no imagery or video associated with the search.

At 7:40 p.m., watchstanders at Joint Rescue Coordination Center Cleveland received a call from 911 Dispatch with the reporting source on the line stating that her father was drowning in the lake. She reported he had been swimming in the water near a boat when a large wave hit him. She did not see him re-surface after the wave passed.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor was directed to launch. A crew from the Cleveland Fire Department also responded.

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit was requested but was delayed due to severe weather moving through the area.