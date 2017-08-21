Fire destroys building, damages another

The building was destroyed and another building was damaged.

The fire was at 2085 Geiger Road. “We requested mutual aid from Willard,” HRJFD Chief Tom Beck said. “They sent two trucks and six men. We had five trucks and 17 men. They said it was fully engulfed when they got there.

“We were toned out at 4:05 and they had it knocked down in less then 10 minutes and at 5 p.m. we declared it under control.”

Beck said the fire was not suspicious but a cause has not been determined.

“I will be out there Tuesday doing some more investigating,” Beck said. “We know it started on the northeast side of the garage but the origin has not been determined. No cost has been determined.

“The guys did a nice job on a quick knockdown. We left the scene at 6 p.m. and nobody was injured. The other part of the building sustained damage to the roof area and there was water and smoke damage throughout the building.

“I want to thank the Willard guys for helping out and working with us.”