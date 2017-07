Someone at the residence left a stove burner on and that started the fire, according to the report. Firefighters were on scene at 4:38 p.m.

All of the residents already were outside by the time firefighters arrived. Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the house.

The damages were all done to contents in the house. There was no property damage.

Firefighters were back at the station by 5:23 p.m.