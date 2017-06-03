Head-on collision injures 3

The crash occurred when Stephanie Moore, 36, of Mansfield, drove her 2001 Gray Mercury Sable left of center on U.S. 42 and struck a 2007 Green Honda CRV, driven by Nancy Lafferre, 68, of Jeromesville, head on.

Moore was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 9-year-old girl was also transported to OhioHealth with non-life threatening injuries.

Jeromesville was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries.

Ashland Highway Patrol units assisted along with Mifflin and Ashland Fire. ODOT set up a detour for traffic control. U.S. 42 was closed for about three hours. All lanes of travel are now open.

The crash remains under investigation.