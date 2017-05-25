Fire chief suspects arson

“The fire is suspicious. The Huron County Sheriff’s Ofice and state fire marshal (are) investigating it,” Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said.

Firefighters were called at 6:38 a.m. and arrived 11 minutes later.

“We don’t know who made the call,” Soisson said. “It is a single family residential house. It was a vacant house.”

The crew responded with 15 firefighters and five trucks.

“On arrival, we found light smoke coming out of the eaves. Our guys were able to get in there and get it knocked down,” Soisson said.

After making forcible entry through the front door, the first crew inside the house “found a few separate fires throughout the structure. All were extinguished within minutes of finding (them),” according to the report by Capt. Rick Perry. “Arson is believed to be the cause of the fire at this time.”

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 7:05 a.m.

“Being a vacant house, it was a pretty easy fire to put out. We had it under control in a few minutes,” Soisson said.

The crew ventilated the house and preserved unspecified evidence. Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Bill Duncan said the fire marshal’s office is in charge of submitting the evidence to the lab. There was no timeline on the test results.

Firefighters returned to the station at 7:50 a.m.

Soisson, Duncan and the state fire marshal’s investigator were at the scene most of Thursday morning. Duncan said there were no signs of anybody living at the house recently.

The fire remains under the investigation by the state fire marshal’s and sheriff’s offices.