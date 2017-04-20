Milan firefighters donating dancing talent

From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at McCormick Middle School, 325 Ohio Street in Huron, Milan Firefighters Tom Drake and Dr. Greg Grant are volunteering to dance to the 1977 hit song “Disco Inferno” at Serving Our Seniors’ Spring Show, “Shindig”.

This special event is being held to raise public awareness and raise funding to stop elder fraud and exploitation in Erie County.

The firefighters will be accompanied on stage by Edison High School students/choreographers, Hanna McGinley and Jackelyn Rospert.

Those who would like to support Serving Our Seniors’ fight against financial elder abuse can purchase their tickets at Serving Our Seniors, 310 E. Boalt St., Sandusky. Tickets cost $20 per person and include food service following the show, which will be prepared by the EHOVE School of Culinary Arts. All tickets are sold in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.