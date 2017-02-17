'Quite an honor' to be named Huron River firefighter of year

“(It’s) just a great group of guys over there,” said the rural Norwalk man, who has known many of his fellow firefighters all his life. “It’s an honor that they think of enough of me to do that.”

Stang has been a volunteer firefighter with Huron River since February 2013. The fire department covers the village of Monroeville and Peru, Ridgefield and Sherman townships.

“He was chosen by the other members of the department. It really shows the respect and confidence they have in his abilities and the dedication he brings to this department and community,” Chief Tom Beck said.

Stang earned the honor in his first year of eligibility.

“(He) has been a real asset to our department with his knowledge and experience he brings from serving on the Norwalk Fire Department for 22-plus years. Curt and his family live on the outskirts of Norwalk and he responds to our calls when available,” Beck said.

In 1991, then-Norwalk Mayor Tom Cochran hired him. Stang, in May, was promoted to lieutenant in the Norwalk Fire Department.

“He actually has been a leader here for a long time,” Chief John Soisson said when Stang was promoted. “He’s a hell of a firefighter and he does a great job.”

Stang was born at Fisher-Titus Medical Center, but was raised in Monroeville. He is a Monroeville High School graduate.