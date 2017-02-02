Soisson overwhelmed with community support over new station

On March 15, 2016, Norwalk voters authorized the use of $3.5 million from the capital investment trust fund to construct a new fire station. Nearly 70 percent of the voters supported the ballot issue.

“With extreme gratitude to our citizens, the city is moving forward with planning and engineering of the new facility. The Norwalk community has stepped up with donations both monetary and ‘in-kind’ to help offset the overall costs of the new station,” Soisson wrote in his annual report, which he released this week.

So far, five to six businesses have volunteered to contribute to the facility.

Soisson said members of the Columbus firm of Mull & Weithman Architects, Inc. have “never seen a community step forward like this.” Mull & Weithman specializes in designing fire stations and created the Norwalk one based on feedback from local committee members.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming. We’re extremely grateful,” Soisson said.

The chief presented the year-end report to Norwalk city council Tuesday. In addition to expressing concerns about the aging vehicles in the fleet, Soisson said it’s a true asset to have members of the fire station committee with the expertise and experience they bring to the table.

“We have extreme problems with our aging fleet,” he told the Reflector.

In 2016, Capt. Mike Alexander, the assistant chief, and Lt. Steve Eggleston retired. Firefighters/paramedics Ryan Houghtlen and Michael Frado were hired to fill those vacancies.

“Both firefighters bring full-time experience to the Norwalk Fire Department and are solid additions,” Soisson said.

The chief praised the community-oriented, volunteer work his firefighters do.

“They take pride in the community. They take pride in giving back to the community,” Soisson said.

Members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1199 participated in and sponsored several programs, donating money and goods to people in need. Soisson shared with council photos of firefighters volunteering, including ringing the bell for The Salvation Army and coordinating the sale of cancer awareness T-shirts worn by the crew. Firefighters raised about $2,000 for the mammography fund at Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

“In addition to the union-sponsored activities, several of our members volunteer-coach, sit on local boards and are involved in fraternal organizations,” Soisson wrote in the annual report.

The chief was pleased to see just how much volunteering his firefighters do when he was doing research for the year-end report. He also said he likes how seriously his crew takes training.

“They understand this is more than a job; it’s (about) the community,” Soisson said. “As chief, you can’t ask more than having high-quality guys.”