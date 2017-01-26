Second fire turns home into a 'pile of sticks and rubble'

The fire originally started in a house at 4507 Wenz Road, Wakeman, on Tuesday evening. It left the building uninhabitable, and the family that rented the home has been staying with relatives since then.

“It was pretty much a total loss then just because of the water and smoke damage,” said Wakeman Fire District Lieutenant Mike Wobser. “But the house was still standing.”

Wakeman Fire District answered the call, then was assisted by Townsend and New London fire departments.

After the fire departments had left the scene, Wakeman was called back just hours later.

“We got called back out about 3 o’clock in the morning,” said Wobser, who recalled the house being “fully engulfed” in fire at that time.

The Wakeman firefighters called New London for assistance, but the building ended up burning to the ground. The second fire took nearly three hours to handle, as firefighters returned to the station at approximately 6 a.m.

“Everything was gone,” Wobser said. “Now it’s just a pile of sticks and rubble.”