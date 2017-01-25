Firefighters phoned for flaming forklift at factory

“Crews stated they believed a hydraulic hose broke,” wrote firefighter Brian Ackerman in a report. Employees said sparks from the factory likely ignited oil on the forklift.

When Bellevue firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was already out, having been handled by Magretech employees with three chemical fire extinguishers.

The ground around the vehicle was covered in oil, which was cleaned up using Oil-Dri.

The Magretech crew seemed to handle the fire quite capably themselves, as Ackerman notes in his report.

“Employees had removed a propane tank prior to arrival (and) crews were beginning to work on dismantling the crane device,” he wrote.

They were advised to call the fire department if any other problems arose.