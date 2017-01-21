Norwalk firefighters union names honorary member

Local acting union president Charlie Hillman said the Norwalk firefighters union wanted to honor Hackenburg for his altruism.

“He’s done a lot of charity work through the Fireman Rob Foundation,” Hillman said. “He goes out and he donates stuffed animals to children (who) are in hospitals and he also is actively involved in firefighter fitness.”

The Fireman Rob Foundation is a charity in which firefighters bring stuffed bears to hospitalized children.

“His goal is dual in firefighter fitness awareness and raising money for the Firefighter Rob Foundation,” Hillman said.

He explained that by making Hackenburg an honorary member, the Norwalk Local 1199 was making a commitment to “support him in whatever he needs in his goal to raise money for kids in the Firefighter Rob Foundation and the Firefighter Fitness Foundation.”

Many of the Norwalk firefighters have gone with Hackenburg to hand out teddy bears to children in hospitals.

“I helped him last year; we went up to Toledo,” Hillman said. “It’s just a great experience to bring some joy to kids that are in the hospital.”

For his part, Hackenburg was more than happy to honorarily join the group.

“I got a call from (Norwalk firefighter) Ben Blodgett awhile back asking me if I would consider. It was a complete shock, and just very humbling to know that another department is reaching out to you like that,” he recalled.

The Perkins firefighter said he started doing charity work a few years ago.

“Doing the job that we do for such a long time, you start seeing stuff. Sometimes you see the good and you see the bad,” he said.

Hackenburg explained that he wanted to raise money in an enjoyable way, so he started racing in marathons.

He said he collaborates with “a good friend of mine from Madison, Wis., a firefighter there.”

The two raise money by running races, and purchase teddy bears from a company called GUND to hand out in hospitals.

“A lot of the guys from Norwalk have actually gone to the area children’s hospitals with me,” Hackenburg said.

He encouraged anyone who knows a child in the hospital, or with a child of their own in the hospital, to contact the Norwalk Fire Department.

“We can make a visit, bring some bears, spend some time with the kids and the family while they’re at the hospital,” he offered.

For parents of hospitalized children, Hackenburg is more than able to empathize.

“I’ve had one of my children at the Cleveland Clinic,” he said. “It was very hard time for me. The little visits that you get from people do make a difference.”