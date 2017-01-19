Vehicle catches fire outside Fisher-Titus

The fire, cause still unknown, led to “severe damage to the engine area and moderate damage to the interior,” according to a report by Lt. Curt Stang, of the Norwalk Fire Department.

Fisher-Titus maintenance employees attempted to extinguish the flames before Norwalk firefighters arrived using handheld fire extinguishers, but were unable to stop the fire due to its size.

Firefighters responded at 8:45 a.m. and found the sport utility vehicle with fire coming from its left front corner and front wheel wells. They used a hose line to extinguish the flames and returned to the station at 9:18.