Plank Road fire causes an estimated $85K in damage

“We’re not sure what the cause is,” Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said. “We know it started in the back rear corner of the garage and extended. The wife said she smelled smoke and looked out and saw the garage on fire.”

Firefighters stretched two hand lines from a fire engine and used them to handle both the inside and outside of the building, taking one line through a side door.

Milan fire responded to the call as well, and stayed in case more water was needed.

The Norwalk fire chief praised his team for knocking the fire down quickly. Firefighters arrived at the fire at 11:50 a.m. and had it under control by 12:05 p.m.

Although the cause is still unknown, Soisson said the fire was “pretty cut and dry.”

There were a number of valuables in the garage which were damaged or destroyed, including three Harley Davidson motorcycles which were “heavily damaged” according to a department report. They were valued at an estimated $45,000 while tools and other items in the garage were estimated at $25,000. The building was worth $15,000, as estimated in the Norwalk Fire Department report.