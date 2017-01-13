'Suspicious' fire under investigation

Norwalk firefighters were dispatched to an apartment at 609 Ohio 61 E. at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire with a possible occupant inside. Upon arrival, they discovered flames coming mainly from the back of the building. They took a hose around to the rear and extinguished a fire in the kitchen area.

After a search of the building, firefighters determined no one was actually inside.

The cause of the fire is undetermined as of Thursday.

“It’s under investigation,” said Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson. “It’s suspicious.”

Soisson said the state fire marshal was at the scene Thursday “and they are working the investigation.”

The fire chief also praised his team for the way they handled the blaze.

“The guys did a nice job. They did a quick offensive attack,” he said. “They knocked it down pretty quick.”

The damage, Soisson explained, was contained to a single apartment.