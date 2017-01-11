Norwalk unveils architect's rendering of new fire station

“Every room has been scrutinized,” said Dan Wendt, Norwalk safety-service director. “We are excited. This was the minimum for what we need for the fire department in Norwalk.”

An architect’s rendering was unveiled Tuesday. Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson discussed the station with city council during its meeting that night.

Mull & Weithman Architects, Inc., a Columbus firm which specializes in fire stations, created the design based on feedback from committee members. Seven firms applied to design the new station.

“We are trying to be cost-effective. We took out all the like-to-haves. This is a basic, basic fire station,” Soisson said.

The chief, Capt. Aaron Lynch, Lt. Curt Stang, Wendt and public works director Josh Snyder represented the city on the committee. Soisson said the committee also includes many volunteers who have “different areas of expertise they bring to the table” and have a vested interest in Norwalk.

Knowing so many people have devoted countless hours to the process “makes you feel good,” Soisson said.

“It’s been a long process. I’m happy we’re moving forward,” Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said. “In the end, I think it will be a building the community is proud of.”

Despite how difficult and challenging the process has been, the mayor said “it’s brought us to where we need to be” and those passionate discussions have resulted in a great station.

“This was well vetted,” Soisson added. “Every option was discussed and was argued.”

Wendt said it was important having feedback from Lynch and Stang since they represent firefighters who will be working and staying overnight in the station and provided a pragmatic perspective.

“They were invaluable to the project,” Wendt added. “Everybody here is making fire service better in Norwalk.”

The bay doors are 14 feet wide.

“That’s 4 feet wider than what we have here,” Soisson said.

The bays themselves are about 70 feet long with doors on each side.

“The main pieces and the long pieces will come out the front,” Soisson said.

Beside the bay is the turnout gear room, which is atmospherically-controlled.

“It elongates the lifetime of the gear,” the chief said. “That’s in most stations everywhere.”

There are rooms near the bay for tools, EMS supplies, one dedicated to gear and laundry and another for decontamination.

In the administrative half of the station are a training room, watch room and offices for the fire inspector/assistant chief, duty officer and chief. There is a bunk area with three handicapped-accessible bathrooms with showers.

“We cut five offices off the plan,” Soisson said. “We’re down 22 percent from the original plans in 2008.”

The building is about 16,500 square feet.

“It looks into the future,” Soisson said. “I don’t think a main station needs any more room than what we have here.”

On March 15, 2016, Norwalk voters approved the use of $3.5 million from the capital investment trust fund to build the new fire station.

The current building was constructed in 1912. The new station will be built near 108 Whittlesey Ave.

The plan is for construction to start in August, but the city will need to put out bids for a general contractor.

“It has to be a fair and open process,” Wendt said.

Soisson estimated it will take a year to build the new station.

“We’ve waited 105 years. I’d rather have it done right than rush it,” the chief said.