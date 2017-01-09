House fire displaces family of five

The Bellevue Fire Department responded to a blaze at 4178 S. Ohio 269 at 10:11 p.m. Saturday after the fire broke out in the back of the house.

Preliminary findings showed the fire started at an electrical outlet, although that was still under consideration.

When firefighters arrived, the house “had smoke showing from the attic, and flames coming from the back,” Lt. Tony Schaffer said.

Although a family was home, every managed to leave the house unscathed. They actually noticed the fire before their smoke detectors, said the Lieutenant, who stressed the importance of keeping smoke detectors installed and testing them regularly.

“Everybody was out when we arrived,” Schaffer said. “An adult male, adult female and three children.”

The Red Cross provided help to the family, which will have to find alternate living arrangements while the house is repaired. Most of the roof remains intact, said Schaffer, but fire damaged part of the attic and the rear wall. There is also smoke damage in the attic and minor smoke damage in the living area.

A total of $35,000 structural damage and $25,000 in content loss is estimated.