Fire department called to senior center for CO complaint

Firefighters were called to the building at 130 Shady Lane Drive around 12:43 p.m. to check on a strange odor.

After using carbon monoxide meters to test the facility, firefighters detected elevated levels of the gas in the building’s basement. The cause, it turned out, was a broken heater. They found that a metal chimney attached to the heater had fallen off, causing the exhaust to vent back into the building.

The heater was shut off, and the seniors were instructed to ventilate the building and have it repaired before trying to start it again. Firefighters came back several hours later, and found the carbon monoxide levels were back to normal.