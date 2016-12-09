Chimney fire caused by residue, says fire chief

The Huron River Joint Fire District was toned out at 7:36 a.m. and four trucks and 17 firefighters responded. Fourteen stayed on-scene. The fire stayed contained in the chimney, which firefighters helped the owner of the house clean after the fire was extinguished.

“They just had a creosote build-up in it,” Chief Tom Beck said. “It just pushed some smoke back inside the house.”

Creosote is a residue which can build up in chimneys over time. If left unchecked for too long, thick layers of creosote can reduce airflow.

Although people were home, Beck said no one was hurt.

Firefighters returned to the station at 8:59 a.m.