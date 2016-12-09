Fires cause combined $60,000 damage to two Willard homes

The first occurred Sunday, about 12:22 a.m. Firefighters were called to 206 W. Laurel St., Willard, for a fire that took over the stairwell and upper level of the home.

No one was home at the time, Willard Assistant Fire Chief Doug Coletta said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in under an hour, Coletta said, while the cleanup took closer to 4 1/2 hours.

Three days later, Willard Fire & Rescue responded to a fire just before midnight at 224 Park St., Willard. The blaze occurred in the kitchen area of a duplex apartment.

The residents were home, but “they got out just fine,” Coletta said.

It took about half an hour to get the fire under control, and 3 /2 hours to do cleanup. After that, the attached duplex apartment was in a livable state while the one where the fire started was not.

The house and the apartment were both estimated at $30,000 worth of damage, per the fire department. That breaks down into $20,000 for property damage and $10,000 for content and possessions.

The causes of both fires are still under investigation.